Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy

Yalinayak, Turkey
from € 69,000

About the complex

REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF THE WHOLE FIGE FROM 67,000 EURO WITH WARRANTED EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA!

Turkey, g. Mersin, Mezitli District 

1 + 1, living area 46 M2, total area 58 M2

2 + 1 living area 77 M2, total area 89 M2

Individual natural gas system

Thermal resistant pumice used

Smart elevator system

Full generator

Internal features

Suspension ceiling

Kitchen cabinets

Wardrobe

Bathroom cabinets

Steel front door

PVC windows

Walls painted with waterproof paint

Plumbing 1st class

1st class shower

Features of the social zone

Outdoor pool

Open parking

Playground

Camellia

Distance to the sea: 495 meters. Very good promenade. Soli Center District.

Start: 02/30/2023

End: 04/30/2024

 

Yalinayak, Turkey
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from € 69,000
