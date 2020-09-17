Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from € 69,000
About the complex
REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF THE WHOLE FIGE FROM 67,000 EURO WITH WARRANTED EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA!
Turkey, g. Mersin, Mezitli District
1 + 1, living area 46 M2, total area 58 M2
2 + 1 living area 77 M2, total area 89 M2
Individual natural gas system
Thermal resistant pumice used
Smart elevator system
Full generator
Internal features
Suspension ceiling
Kitchen cabinets
Wardrobe
Bathroom cabinets
Steel front door
PVC windows
Walls painted with waterproof paint
Plumbing 1st class
1st class shower
Features of the social zone
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Playground
Camellia
Distance to the sea: 495 meters. Very good promenade. Soli Center District.
Start: 02/30/2023
End: 04/30/2024
New building location
Yalinayak, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 0700516
Languages: Русский
Turkey, Мерсин
