Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy

Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey

The apartment is over 2 floors and in very good condition as the owner has always maintained and refurbished it regularly every year since they bought it new. 3/4 bedrooms (bedroom no. 4 has been changed to a small cozy living room/office) (If you want 4 bedrooms, this can easily be changed later)2 kitchens, one on each floor2 beautiful living rooms with unique powerful style furniture2 bathrooms3 balconies and 1 terracePainted pretty wallsOak parquet in bedrooms, living rooms and hallway. Tiles in the kitchen, bathroom and balconies as well as on the terrace, which is a full 24m2 and partially coveredNewly laid membrane and tiles on the terraceOn the 3rd floor there is a beautiful painted plaster ceiling with beautiful decorationsWooden ceiling on 4 floors3 balconies have glazed dark glass and screened from view but not the view. Inside, there are screen curtains and beautiful slatted curtains as well as lamps and spotlights in the ceiling. External electric sun shading in the living room. Air conditioning/heat pump in 5 rooms. 2 units were newly purchased this year Water-borne heat in all rooms indoors and a lovely "English" electric fireplace that also provides heat Hot water from solar heating on the roof with extra heating elements and 2 water heaters in the bathroom Clean water for cooking is purified in a facility under the kitchen counter Jacuzzi and a large, beautiful shower with a radio Unique beautiful carpets are included as well as all furniture, curtains and new white goods. Here, all you have to do is move right in! Only about NOK 100 per month in common expenses that cover the lift, cleaning in common areas inside and outside. Electricity for common areas and caretaker.