Residential complex Butik-rezidenciya na lone tropicheskoy prirody
About the complex
AKDAG LOFT RESIDENCE — BUTIC RESIDENCE WITH THE POTAIN ON THE LON OF THE TROPIC NATURE. The complex is located in the center of Gazipashi, in a new quarter with developed infrastructure, next to the ( city park area near — two new huge parks ), 4 km from the international airport.
Within walking distance — yacht marina, two protected beaches ( Koru and Selinus ), ancient Selinus castle, tropical fruit plantations — bananas, kiwi, passiflors, avocado, mango, etc.
At Akdag Loft Residenc Residence: tropical garden, landscape design, barbecue arbors, 24-hour security and video surveillance. Outdoor swimming pool. Gym, children's playground.
The complex is characterized by high investment attractiveness and high demand of tenants.
