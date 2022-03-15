Residential complex Butik-rezidenciya na lone tropicheskoy prirody

  1. Realting.com
Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 110,000
About the complex

AKDAG LOFT RESIDENCE — BUTIC RESIDENCE WITH THE POTAIN ON THE LON OF THE TROPIC NATURE. The complex is located in the center of Gazipashi, in a new quarter with developed infrastructure, next to the ( city park area near — two new huge parks ), 4 km from the international airport.

Within walking distance — yacht marina, two protected beaches ( Koru and Selinus ), ancient Selinus castle, tropical fruit plantations — bananas, kiwi, passiflors, avocado, mango, etc.

At Akdag Loft Residenc Residence: tropical garden, landscape design, barbecue arbors, 24-hour security and video surveillance. Outdoor swimming pool. Gym, children's playground.

The complex is characterized by high investment attractiveness and high demand of tenants.

Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.0
Price per m², € 2 153
Apartment price, € 110 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², € 2 028
Apartment price, € 128 000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 134.0
Price per m², € 1 676
Apartment price, € 225 000
New building location
Gazipasa, Turkey
