Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
About the complex
Minimum down payment. Comfortable interest-free installment! Exclusive prices and real estate not available to other agencies.
Anemon is a new residential complex from the developer As-Er Inşaat. The complex is located in Alanya, Mahmutlar district. The Mahmutlar district is located on the southeast coast of Turkey, 12 km east of the center of Alanya. This area is part of Alanya and is famous for its beaches, restaurants, bazaars and beautiful views.
The territory of the complex is equipped and has a developed infrastructure. Apartments have a high-quality and modern design.
To the sea 800 meters, direct departure to the center of Mahmutlar, excellent location
Infrastructure:
— Sauna
— Hamam
— Jacuzzi
— Pool
— Billiards
— Gym
— Security
— Conversation
