Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 108,469
About the complex

Minimum down payment. Comfortable interest-free installment! Exclusive prices and real estate not available to other agencies.

Anemon is a new residential complex from the developer As-Er Inşaat. The complex is located in Alanya, Mahmutlar district. The Mahmutlar district is located on the southeast coast of Turkey, 12 km east of the center of Alanya. This area is part of Alanya and is famous for its beaches, restaurants, bazaars and beautiful views.

The territory of the complex is equipped and has a developed infrastructure. Apartments have a high-quality and modern design.

To the sea 800 meters, direct departure to the center of Mahmutlar, excellent location

Infrastructure:
— Sauna
— Hamam
— Jacuzzi
— Pool
— Billiards
— Gym
— Security
— Conversation

Call or write to us for more information!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², € 2 169
Apartment price, € 108 469
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², € 1 849
Apartment price, € 184 869
New building location
