Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s sovremennymi udobstvami
About the complex
Yekta BLUE IV Residence – is a great opportunity to live a 7-minute walk from the sea and 5 minutes from the center of Mahmutlar.
A residential complex of comfort class with modern architecture, a fashionable design of internal spaces and thoughtful layout of apartments. The project is being implemented in a picturesque location in the Mahmutlar — area near the sea. Location is suitable for both unhurried life against the background of greenery and open sky, and for active participation in the events of the city - a 5-minute walk from the center of Mahmutlar. The modern appearance of the house organically fits into the modern urban infrastructure.
Yekta BLUE 4 Residence offers a large enclosed area with a picturesque garden, children's and sports fields, walking alleys with places for recreation, a barbecue area, a summer pool with a deck chair.
The building on the ground floor will have a space for relaxation, entertainment and communication: indoor pool, hammam, sauna, Roman steam room, fitness room, children's play room, cozy lobby with upholstered furniture and a TV.
All apartments will be rented with full finishing, a kitchen set and fully equipped bathrooms. Panoramic glazing. Individual heating system.
Within walking distance of the complex are a variety of shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Saturday market, a post office, many banks and a pharmacy.
Call or write if you dream of living by the sea and buying property is profitable!