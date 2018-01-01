  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Potryasayuschiy proekt v populyarnom rayone

Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 158,000
Residential complex Potryasayuschiy proekt v populyarnom rayone
About the complex

TEPE CITY GARDEN is an amazing condominium project consisting of 60 residential units in 2 blocks.

The complex is located in the Chiplakly area, just 3.75 km from the center of Alanya and 3.2 km from the sea!

It is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Cleopatra beach.

In the center of Alanya there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 15 pharmacies, 8 veterinary clinics and dental clinics.
The branches of international freight companies are also within walking distance of our project.

In addition, our project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Due to the successful location of the complex, everything is located nearby for a comfortable life!

EASY:
- Outdoor pool
- Sauna
- Generator
- gym
- Playground
- Camellia
- Mangal
- Parking

It is a very popular area for investment, as well as for a quiet daily life in nature.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 52.0
Price per m², € 3 033
Apartment price, € 158 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 101.0
Price per m², € 1 977
Apartment price, € 200 000
Ciplakli, Turkey
