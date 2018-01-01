Residential complex Potryasayuschiy proekt v populyarnom rayone

Avsallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although there are enough urban opportunities for life in it, it came to the fore with its nature and clean air. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Injekum beach. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in stores, as well as in markets open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, veterinary clinics and dental clinics. Branches of international freight companies are also operating within walking distance of the project under construction. It is a very popular area for investment, as well as for a quiet daily life in nature.

The residential complex is built on a total area of 1468 m ² surrounded by panoramic species by nature. In order to have a pleasant time, the complex has an outdoor pool, sauna, gym, indoor and outdoor children's playground.

The project is located just 1 km from the center of Avsallar, 25 km from the center of Alanya and 1.3 km from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

The total number of apartments is 21, plans 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. Completion is scheduled for January 2023.

Initial contribution 40%, the possibility of installment payments for the remaining amount until the end of construction.