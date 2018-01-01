  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,264,870
;
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club.

Completion - August, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near one of the largest parks of Istanbul.

  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • Beach - 3 minutes
  • Airport - 35 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 160,000
Residential complex Type A_37
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential quarter One Bedroom City Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to the lake Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,264,870
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The residential complex presents 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 194 to 253 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Apartment building MB AZURE RESORT
Mersin, Turkey
from € 94,200
78–91 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Real estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends!Real estate agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project by one of the best developers in the city of Mersin « MB AZURE RESORT »!New luxury complex in the Teja region, 50 m from the Mediterranean Great location for relaxation and permanent residence:< ul > < li > Soli Center 8 km < li > Mersin Marina 12 km < li > 20 minutes to the center of Mersin Č The complex consists of three blocks The entire area of the complex 16,000m2 Ľ apartment:< ul > < li > < p > 1 + from 78 m2 gross / 53 m2 net to 87 m2 gross / 68 m2 net ) < li > < p > 2 + 1 ( from 91 m2 gross / 62 m2 net to 124 m2 gross / 84 m2 net ) On the premises of eight apartments ( 2 + 1/2, 1 + 1/6 ) Design of apartments ĽExternal features: < p > • Central heating < p > • Centralized water heating < p > • Gasification complex < p > • Compliance with seismic standards < p > • Central satellite system < p > • Private security ( 24 hours ) • Hydroform < p > • fully automatic elevator Social areas: < p > • Landscape design of the closed area < p > • Swimming pool for adults and children < p > • Pool entertainment area < p > • Water park < p > • Turkish bath < p > • Sauna < p > • Indoor fitness center < p > • Basketball court < p • Karaoke room < p > • PlayStation < p > • Cafeteria < p > • Hairdresser < p > • Open / closed parking lot < p > • Open sports field • Children's playground < p > • Arboren < p > • Recreation area with sun loungers < p > • Barbecue area internal features: < p > • Infrastructure for the installation of a balcony for air conditioning and air conditioning systems < p > • Video intercom < p > • Steel front door < p > • Special hall design < p > • Floor parquet of the 1st. Class < p > • Floor cover for wet rooms ceramic and granite tiles of the 1st. Class < p > • Carpenter ( window ) made of PVC ( double glass ) < p > • Interior doors with special design cover < p > • Kitchen cabinets specially developed < p • Granite counter surfaces < p > • Specially developed model of suspended ceilings < p > • Cabinet for lines with a special design < p > • Hilton bathroom, sink, toilet < p > • Shower < p > • Laminated glass balcony rails and square handrails within walking distance, chain stores, cafes, bakery-conditers, pharmacies, bus stops, petrol station, state hospital, bazaar. ĽTo the beach 50 meters:1 + 1 of 94,200 € 2 + 1 of 144,800 € With a full payment of 100%, a discount of 10% is granted. Deadline: October 2024 Special offer for customers Well Homes Gayrimenkul:• Developer price • Installation 0% for 24 months • 50% deposit • Transaction support • Post-sale serviceA lot of fun booking your apartment as long as you are available. Write and call for real estate questions: Anastasia W / a:
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with stunning sea view, Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
Within walking distance of supermarkets, beaches, restaurants, and a children's park. The sea is 530 meters from the complex, as well as the beautiful mountain river Dimchay, which flows into the Mediterranean Sea, flows nearby. You can take a walk in the fresh air along the river or a few kilometers long promenade by the sea. The complex consists of one block and comprises 2 bedroom apartment and 3 bedroom penthouse. This sea view penthouse apartment has full facilities such as an indoor heated jacuzzi, sauna, over 300-meter heated pool, cafe, water slide, football field, BBQ area, pergola with the sitting group, billiard, table tennis, generator, caretaker, security camera, lobby with the sitting group, library, car parking and landscaped garden This spacious penthouse has large living rooms with floor-to-ceiling aluminum double glazed windows over the 7-meter length and from this windows spectacular sea, city and castle views. The living room has an open plan luxury kitchen with Samsung appliances.  You can go up to the second floor with stairs or Lift and an upper saloon with a very large terrace is welcoming you. This terrace is over 30 m2 with its nice plated flooring and lighting. This property boasts a spectacular sea view, great finishes, and large terraces. It is ideal for permanent residence and holiday homes for families. Large aluminum windows floor to ceilingLarge terraceStunning sea viewmodern finishesbathroom floor heatingElevator inside the houseSteel entrance doorHigh gloss white kitchenSamsung stainless steel kitchen appliancesHigh-quality laminate. General features of the complexLarge swimming poolIndoor heated jacuzziDisable friendly complexHeated poolCar parkingBarbequePergolaFootball fieldCafeteriaPower generatorSecurity camerasCaretakerTable tennisBilliardsSauna
Realting.com
Go