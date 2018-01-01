Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

Within walking distance of supermarkets, beaches, restaurants, and a children's park. The sea is 530 meters from the complex, as well as the beautiful mountain river Dimchay, which flows into the Mediterranean Sea, flows nearby. You can take a walk in the fresh air along the river or a few kilometers long promenade by the sea. The complex consists of one block and comprises 2 bedroom apartment and 3 bedroom penthouse. This sea view penthouse apartment has full facilities such as an indoor heated jacuzzi, sauna, over 300-meter heated pool, cafe, water slide, football field, BBQ area, pergola with the sitting group, billiard, table tennis, generator, caretaker, security camera, lobby with the sitting group, library, car parking and landscaped garden This spacious penthouse has large living rooms with floor-to-ceiling aluminum double glazed windows over the 7-meter length and from this windows spectacular sea, city and castle views. The living room has an open plan luxury kitchen with Samsung appliances. You can go up to the second floor with stairs or Lift and an upper saloon with a very large terrace is welcoming you. This terrace is over 30 m2 with its nice plated flooring and lighting. This property boasts a spectacular sea view, great finishes, and large terraces. It is ideal for permanent residence and holiday homes for families. Large aluminum windows floor to ceilingLarge terraceStunning sea viewmodern finishesbathroom floor heatingElevator inside the houseSteel entrance doorHigh gloss white kitchenSamsung stainless steel kitchen appliancesHigh-quality laminate. General features of the complexLarge swimming poolIndoor heated jacuzziDisable friendly complexHeated poolCar parkingBarbequePergolaFootball fieldCafeteriaPower generatorSecurity camerasCaretakerTable tennisBilliardsSauna