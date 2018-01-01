  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
from € 1,551,748
About the complex

We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1 km
  • City center - 45 km
  • Shopping mall - 8 km
  • Airport - 40 km
  • TEM highway - 2 km
New building location
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
