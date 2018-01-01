Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds.

Underfloor heating

"Smart home" system

Beach - 1 km

City center - 45 km

Shopping mall - 8 km

Airport - 40 km

TEM highway - 2 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure