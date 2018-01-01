Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
from € 1,551,748
About the complex
We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea.
It's possible to build a swimming pool.
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Underfloor heating
- "Smart home" system
- Beach - 1 km
- City center - 45 km
- Shopping mall - 8 km
- Airport - 40 km
- TEM highway - 2 km
New building location
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
