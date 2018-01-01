Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 968,500
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city.
The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground and a play room, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, concierge service.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Aluminium windows
- Underfloor heating
- Air conditioning
- Airport - 35 km
- School - 2 km
- University - 3 km
- City center - 14 km
- Beach - 1 km
- Shopping malls - 4 km
- Main highways - 1 km
- Bridges - 12 km
New building location
