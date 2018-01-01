  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 968,500
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground and a play room, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, concierge service.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium windows
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 35 km
  • School - 2 km
  • University - 3 km
  • City center - 14 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • Shopping malls - 4 km
  • Main highways - 1 km
  • Bridges - 12 km
New building location
You are viewing
