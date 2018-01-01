Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii apelsinovyh sadov
About the complex
Ciplakli Hill Tower is one elegant residential block for 15 luxury apartments, made in the style of « modern ».
The project is in a beautiful place - in the foothills of the Toros ridge, in the elite area of the latest urban development of Oba Alanya.
The residential block is surrounded by orange gardens and avocados, just 2.5 km from the beaches!
Nearby there is a new bypass road, along which in a few minutes you can get to any area of Alanya.
Within walking distance of the project: a new hospital, public transport stops, Turkish public and private schools, shops, pharmacies, kindergartens and everything you need for a comfortable life!
EASY :
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden, landscape design
- Jacuzzi Zone
- BBQ area
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking ( open )
- Children's pool
- Veloparkovka
