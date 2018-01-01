Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii apelsinovyh sadov

  1. Realting.com
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 187,000
About the complex

Ciplakli Hill Tower is one elegant residential block for 15 luxury apartments, made in the style of « modern ».

The project is in a beautiful place - in the foothills of the Toros ridge, in the elite area of the latest urban development of Oba Alanya.

The residential block is surrounded by orange gardens and avocados, just 2.5 km from the beaches!

Nearby there is a new bypass road, along which in a few minutes you can get to any area of Alanya.

Within walking distance of the project: a new hospital, public transport stops, Turkish public and private schools, shops, pharmacies, kindergartens and everything you need for a comfortable life!

EASY :
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden, landscape design
- Jacuzzi Zone
- BBQ area
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking ( open )
- Children's pool
- Veloparkovka


We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 75.0 – 93.0
Price per m², € 2 326 – 2 452
Apartment price, € 187 000 – 220 000
New building location
Ciplakli, Turkey
You are viewing
Ciplakli, Turkey
Ask all your questions
