Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na prirodnuyu krasotu

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 108,500
;
About the complex

Avsallar Garden is a new luxury luxury residential complex.

The complex is located on an area of 1468 square meters. m. and consists of one 7 floor block, which includes 21 apartments in a modern design.

The project is located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey, just 1 km from the center!

Avsallar is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Injekum beach.
This place is famous for its natural beauty, a lot of greenery and a rich selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos, a bazaar in the city center, shops and souvenir shops that are located everywhere.

All apartments are rented with decoration, equipped with a bathroom and kitchen set.

The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.
Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions.

Avsallar Garden has excellent investment prospects.
Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental.

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Outdoor pool
- gym
- Sauna / hamam
- Parking
- Table tennis
- Basketball / football sites
- gym
- Video surveillance 7/24
- Playground
- Children's room
- Security 24/7

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 64.0
Price per m², € 1 667
Apartment price, € 108 500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², € 1 284
Apartment price, € 145 000
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
