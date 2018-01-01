Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na prirodnuyu krasotu
About the complex
Avsallar Garden is a new luxury luxury residential complex.
The complex is located on an area of 1468 square meters. m. and consists of one 7 floor block, which includes 21 apartments in a modern design.
The project is located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey, just 1 km from the center!
Avsallar is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Injekum beach.
This place is famous for its natural beauty, a lot of greenery and a rich selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos, a bazaar in the city center, shops and souvenir shops that are located everywhere.
All apartments are rented with decoration, equipped with a bathroom and kitchen set.
The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.
Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions.
Avsallar Garden has excellent investment prospects.
Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Outdoor pool
- gym
- Sauna / hamam
- Parking
- Table tennis
- Basketball / football sites
- Video surveillance 7/24
- Playground
- Children's room
- Security 24/7
