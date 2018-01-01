Residential complex Kompleks so vsemi udobstvami v horoshem rayone

Marmara Region, Turkey

The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.

Installment plan for 11 months with 50% initial payment.

15% discount for payment the whole amount at once.

Suitable for citizenship.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Belgrad Forest and two main business districts of Istanbul - Maslak and Levent. Due to its location close to TEM (E80) Highway, You can easily get to the central areas, the airport, and Bosphorus bridges.