Residential complex Kompleks so vsemi udobstvami v horoshem rayone
About the complex
Ekb Luxury is an ultra-modern residential low-rise complex with 16 luxurious apartments. A stylish but functional design with an exceptionally spacious space.
The project is located at Çıplaklı, 07468 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey.
It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach of Cleopatra, which is located just 2.5 km from the complex!
In walking distance - public transport stops, a new hospital of federal significance, shops, pharmacies, schools, kindergartens.
This is a very popular area for investment, as well as for a quiet daily life in nature!
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden, landscape design
- Jacuzzi Zone
- BBQ area
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking ( open )
- Children's pool
- Veloparkovka
