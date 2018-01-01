Residential complex Kompleks so vsemi udobstvami v horoshem rayone

  1. Realting.com
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 162,000
About the complex

Ekb Luxury is an ultra-modern residential low-rise complex with 16 luxurious apartments. A stylish but functional design with an exceptionally spacious space.

The project is located at Çıplaklı, 07468 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey.

It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach of Cleopatra, which is located just 2.5 km from the complex!

In walking distance - public transport stops, a new hospital of federal significance, shops, pharmacies, schools, kindergartens.

This is a very popular area for investment, as well as for a quiet daily life in nature!

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden, landscape design
- Jacuzzi Zone
- BBQ area
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking ( open )
- Children's pool
- Veloparkovka

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 130.0
Price per m², € 1 225 – 1 683
Apartment price, € 162 000 – 222 500
New building location
Ciplakli, Turkey
