Residential complex Apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone
About the complex
Avsallar Garden 3 is a delightful luxury residential complex.
The design of the complex was designed to satisfy any lifestyle: live, work, learn and much more.
The object consists of 7 floors with a single block. On each floor there are 7 apartments.
The building area is 2800 m ².
The complex is located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Türkiye, 25 km from Alanya.
The project is 1200 meters from the sea!
This is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Injekum beach!
In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics, dental clinics and educational institutions.
The branches of international freight companies are also within walking distance of our project.
Within walking distance from the complex is everything for a comfortable stay in Turkey!
EASY:
- Sauna
- Fitness
- Bath
- Open and closed children's area
- Open Children's Park
- Basketball and football court
- Tennis court
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!