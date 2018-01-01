Residential complex Apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone

  1. Realting.com
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 125,000
About the complex

Avsallar Garden 3 is a delightful luxury residential complex.
The design of the complex was designed to satisfy any lifestyle: live, work, learn and much more.

The object consists of 7 floors with a single block. On each floor there are 7 apartments.
The building area is 2800 m ².

The complex is located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Türkiye, 25 km from Alanya.

The project is 1200 meters from the sea!

This is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Injekum beach!
In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics, dental clinics and educational institutions.

The branches of international freight companies are also within walking distance of our project.

Within walking distance from the complex is everything for a comfortable stay in Turkey!

EASY:
- Sauna
- Fitness
- Bath
- Open and closed children's area
- Open Children's Park
- Basketball and football court
- Tennis court
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
 

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 58.0
Price per m², € 2 119
Apartment price, € 125 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 127.0
Price per m², € 1 559
Apartment price, € 201 300
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
