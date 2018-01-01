  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v solnechnoy Turcii
About the complex

MODERNITY is a luxurious low-rise residential complex with 16 luxury apartments, which is located in the center of Avsallar.
The project is built on a total area of 2095 m2 and contains 27 apartments.

The trip to the center of Alanya will be only 25 km!

LOCATION:
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools.

The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in stores, as well as in markets open on certain days of the week.
Ingecum Beach is only 1600 meters away!

The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life.

FACILITIES OF LCD:
-Car parking
-Tennis table
- Playground
- Conference room
- Generator
- Fitness
- BBQ area
- Pool

Today, buying property in Alanya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants!

Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Turkey! We will advise you for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.0
Price per m², € 1 772
Apartment price, € 77 500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 118.0
Price per m², € 1 475
Apartment price, € 177 000
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
