  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Apartment in New Building Antalya Kepez

Apartment in New Building Antalya Kepez

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from € 93,000
;
Apartment in New Building Antalya Kepez
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

On sale is a new apartment 1 + 1 furnished in the promising Kepez neighborhood,

where you can enjoy peace and quiet away from the noise of the embankments.

The proximity of urban infrastructure. Great choice for permanent residence.
Good transport availability

Apartment with mountain view

Our office is located in Antalya.

For information on objects, write to personal messages. We will provide all the necessary assistance in choosing, organize a meeting, shows, and assist in making a purchase.

We can also offer the purchase of real estate in other countries.

 

New building location
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Residence Euro Residence 20
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Elegant apartment in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter New complex in in the heart Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Apartment building Antalya Kepez
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from € 93,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
< p > The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. < p > The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. < p > The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. < p > Complex infrastructure: < ul > < li > Gardens and green alleys < li > Open pool < li > Children's pool < li > Pool bar < li > Lobby, reception, Concierge < li > Indoor pool < li > Fitness - Halle < li > Sauna, Hamam < li > Satellite TV < li > Internet < li > Children's playroom < li > Barbecue area < li > Viewer < Open parking lot > around the clock
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project combines history and modern development within a significant tourist area in the center of European Istanbul. Surrounded by the most prominent and largest land and sea transport network in Istanbul. Suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. It is also suitable for those looking for installment offers. Equipped with a smart-home system to enjoy the advantages of modernity and luxury. Spacious balconies, sea views, green spaces, and integrated services.
Residential complex New investment project
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new stylish project of a residential complex with full internal infrastructure in the respectable Oba-Alania region. The advantage of this project is the location of – remoteness from busy central streets, but at the same time close to all the amenities of urban infrastructure. The main large shopping centers are concentrated here, and it is also in this area that the new city hospital – 1 km, and most prestigious private schools and colleges are located. And this is the closest area to the center of Alanya – 3 km. Distance to the Mediterranean coast – 1.5 km.
The residence will consist of 4 blocks and a large private territory. The total built-up area of 6197 square meters. m. The residence will also delight the self-sufficient internal infrastructure, and these are additional amenities for relaxation and entertainment, which will make this complex an exceptional place to live.
For sale are offered apartments of the following layouts - two-room 1 + 1 with an area of 48 to 58 square meters. m, three-room 2 + 1 with an area of 110 square meters. m, two-level penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 with an area of 157 to 277 square meters. m. The apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture, equipped bathrooms, and all plumbing will also be installed.
When buying an apartment at the construction stage, a system of interest-free installments is open until the end of construction according to a convenient individual payment schedule. The commissioning of the complex is scheduled for June 2023.

Realting.com
Go