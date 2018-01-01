Apartment in New Building Antalya Kepez
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from € 93,000
About the complex
On sale is a new apartment 1 + 1 furnished in the promising Kepez neighborhood,
where you can enjoy peace and quiet away from the noise of the embankments.
The proximity of urban infrastructure. Great choice for permanent residence.
Good transport availability
Apartment with mountain view
Our office is located in Antalya.
For information on objects, write to personal messages. We will provide all the necessary assistance in choosing, organize a meeting, shows, and assist in making a purchase.
We can also offer the purchase of real estate in other countries.
New building location
Seller agent
Languages: Русский
Russia
