  Residential complex Yuekselen Residence - 1

Residential complex Yuekselen Residence - 1

Turkey
from € 134,900
Residential complex Yuekselen Residence - 1
About the complex

Investment project in a quiet area of Antalya – Altintash Aksu.
A new area that has rapidly gained high popularity.
Wide sandy beaches with soft golden sand and shady pine forests. This small, comfortable area is located east of the city center, near Antalya Airport. The project is being built 4 km from the Mediterranean Sea, where it is very easy to get by car or public transport. The Altyntash district began to be built recently, when it was planned and built, they tried to comply with all modern environmental requirements. That is why chic hotel complexes are harmoniously combined with eucalyptus and pine plantations. There are virtually no hotels in this area below five-star class.
The residential complex is located on a land plot of 5.405 m2
3 Block, 2 of which are eight-story and one block 7-story.
Each block will have 2 elevators.

Complex infrastructure:

Large pool
Children's pool
Basketball court
Tennis court
Turkish bath ( hammam )
Sauna
Indoor heated pool
Fitness
Pilates
Parking
Security 7/24
Surveillance cameras
Playground
Conversations
Each block has 2 elevators
Electrical shutter role
Built-in wardrobe in the hallway
Oven cabinet
Varoque surface
Stretch

No% installment payment until completion of construction.
Initial installment 50%!
No commission!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 80.0
Price per m², € 1 693
Apartment price, € 134 900
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 106.0
Price per m², € 1 752
Apartment price, € 184 900
New building location
