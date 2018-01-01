  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 97,500
Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone
About the complex

CEYLİFE is an elite low-rise modern condominium located in Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, in a popular area, right on the beach of Injekum!

Avsallar is one of the most beautiful areas, quiet, well developed, located 25 km from Alanya!

The condominium is located on an area of 849.90 m2 and accommodates 17 apartments in an ultramodine design.
Most apartments offer stunning sea views.

Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood.

In addition to a quiet daily life in nature, this area is considered attractive in terms of investment.

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Outdoor pool
- Sauna
- Generator
- Fitness
- Open playground
- basketball
- Tennis court
- Camellia
- Barbecue
- Parking

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!

Avsallar, Turkey
