Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone

Avsallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new investment project, which will be located 150 meters from the center of the cozy Avsallar region and 1400 meters from the sea. Its construction began in August 2022, and completion is scheduled for December 2023. The residential project is presented by two residential blocks 9 floors high and full internal infrastructure: outdoor and indoor pools, a playground and a games room, parking, a relaxation area, a sauna, a Roman steam room, gym and outdoor sports ground, electric generator. As for the apartments for sale, they have a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex. The price of the apartments already includes finishing, plumbing equipment and cabinet kitchen furniture.

Avsallar – is an area of Alanya, which is famous for its magnificent nature and clean sandy beaches with a gentle entrance to the water. It is 25 km away. from the city center and 115 km from Antalya Airport, but there is a very convenient transport interchange and bus routes are set, therefore, the distances are not very important. In addition, the – infrastructure is well developed in the area, here you will find both network grocery stores and small private shops, a bazaar. Also, he is famous for a large selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos that you will find everywhere.