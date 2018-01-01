Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennymi udobstvami v Alanii
About the complex
Uyan Goksu is a new modern complex located in the Avsallar region, 25 km from the center of Alanya!
The project was built on an area of 495 m ² and accommodates 12 luxury apartments with different layouts.
In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics.
within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants.
Nearby, just 400 meters from the complex, the world-famous beach of Ingecum is located!
The complex combined all the needs of modern people: good location, high quality construction, unique design, convenient layout, luxurious infrastructure!
EASY:
- Outdoor pool
- Sauna
- Generator
- Fitness
- Open playground
- basketball
- Tennis court
- Camellia
- Barbecue
- Parking
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!