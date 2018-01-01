Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennymi udobstvami v Alanii

  1. Realting.com
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 105,000
About the complex

Uyan Goksu is a new modern complex located in the Avsallar region, 25 km from the center of Alanya!

The project was built on an area of 495 m ² and accommodates 12 luxury apartments with different layouts.

In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics.
within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants.

Nearby, just 400 meters from the complex, the world-famous beach of Ingecum is located!

The complex combined all the needs of modern people: good location, high quality construction, unique design, convenient layout, luxurious infrastructure!

EASY:
- Outdoor pool
- Sauna
- Generator
- Fitness
- Open playground
- basketball
- Tennis court
- Camellia
- Barbecue
- Parking

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!

New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.6 to 104 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction.

The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features:

  • large green areas
  • shopping mall
  • gym
  • Turkish bath, sauna
  • kids' playground
  • swimming pool
  • covered parking
  • around-the-clock security
  • school
Advantages

A second Bosphorus canal will be laid near the project by 2025. This will affect the rise of property prices in the area.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E5 motorway (2 km) 5 minutes drive away
  • Esenyurt Martyrs Park (1.5 km) 5 minutes drive away
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park (2.5 km) 8 minutes drive away
  • TEM motorway (6 km) 10 minutes drive away
  • Marmara Park shopping center (5 km) 15 minutes drive away
  • new Istanbul Airport (50 km) 30 minutes drive away
