  Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom

Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 100,000
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom
About the complex

LALA PRIVATE RESIDENCE is a new residential complex of luxury with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya, 25 km from the center!

The project consists of 16 units on 4 floors of a low-rise building.
The complex includes: modern design solutions, a unique location, breathtaking landscapes, a sea azure.

Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.

This rapidly developing area is very popular among tourists and investors, because here there is everything necessary for a comfortable life.


DISTANCES:
- Sea and beach: 2170 m
- Gazipasha Airport: 60 km.
- Antalya Airport: 120 km.
- Alanya Center: 25 km.


CHARACTERISTICS:
- Partially furnished
- Ceramic floor covering


INFRASTRUCTURE:
- Outdoor pool
- gym
- Sauna / hamam
- Parking
- Fitness room
- Playground
- Children's room

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 100,000
