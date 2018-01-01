Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments.

This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2.

The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer.

Infrastructure:

• Outdoor pool with slides

• Indoor pool

• Sauna / steam room

• Kids club

• Playground

• Cinema

• Fitness room

• Plot for street animals ( bowls, house )

• Parking for bicycles

• Open parking

• BBQ area

• Botanical Garden

• Tennis court and basketball court

• Conference room

• 24/7 security and video surveillance system

Characteristics:

• Built-in kitchen headset

• A complete set of plumbing

• Sliding windows with heat protection

• Sliding balcony doors

• Terrace with access to the garden

Start of construction-August 2022

End of construction: September 2024

