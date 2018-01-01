  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Roskoshnyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks v Alanii

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 97,500
Residential complex Roskoshnyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks v Alanii
About the complex

Arel Residence is a luxury luxury residential complex located in the popular resort village of Avsallar, within walking distance of the beach, and 25 km from the center of Alanya!

The project consists of 7-story buildings with 42 units of various layouts in a modern design.
The residential complex is built on a total area of 2152.03 square meters. m and provides you with a healthy life surrounded by panoramic views of nature and a lot of pure oxygen.

The apartments are sold with clean decoration, ceramic tiles on the floor, equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchen sets.

The area has excellent infrastructure. within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment!

Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Outdoor pool
- Fitness room
- Sauna
- Children's room
- Basketball / volleyball court
- Tennis court
- Children's playground
- BBQ area
- Backup generator
- Parking
- Transfer to the beach

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with rich infrastructure
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The stunning Residential Complex is located in the Tosmur region in one of the central regions of Alanya. The project consists of 2 blocks, a total of 47 apartments. The total area of the plot is 1785 m 2, the distance to the sea is 550 m, in the immediate vicinity there are supermarkets such as Migros, Şok, Bim and A101. It is located 350 meters from the ring road, the street along which public transport passes, and ATMs. The complex is located in a spacious place on one side of the section, roads are passing, on the other side there is a green zone ( park ).
A big advantage of the project is that all apartments have a video intercom, floor heating infrastructure and a shock heater.
Start of construction: May 2022, end of construction: May 2023.
Payment methods: 30% down payment, the rest by installments before the end of construction!
 
Residential complex Rezidenciya klassa lyuks v prestizhnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to present a new complex, which will be built in the Oba area, on a plot of 7100 m2 and will consist of 5 blocks of 4 floors, a total of 72 apartments. Distance to the sea – 2.5 km. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya, characterized by a low-rise building. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, a hypermarket « Metro », a shopping center « Alanium », many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields, the new state hospital is also located in Oba, in addition, the city administration is moving to this area in the near future. It follows that this area will be considered investment attractive to buyers of real estate.
For sale apartments are presented:
1 + 1 with an area of 55 m2.
2 + 1, penthouse duplexes with an area of 90 m2.
3 + 1 with a separate kitchen ranging in size from 140 m2.
4 + 1, penthouse duplexes ranging in size from 190 m2 to 245 m2.
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts in a modern and comfortable residence.

