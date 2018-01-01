Residential complex Roskoshnyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks v Alanii
About the complex
Arel Residence is a luxury luxury residential complex located in the popular resort village of Avsallar, within walking distance of the beach, and 25 km from the center of Alanya!
The project consists of 7-story buildings with 42 units of various layouts in a modern design.
The residential complex is built on a total area of 2152.03 square meters. m and provides you with a healthy life surrounded by panoramic views of nature and a lot of pure oxygen.
The apartments are sold with clean decoration, ceramic tiles on the floor, equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchen sets.
The area has excellent infrastructure. within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment!
Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Outdoor pool
- Fitness room
- Sauna
- Children's room
- Basketball / volleyball court
- Tennis court
- Children's playground
- BBQ area
- Backup generator
- Parking
- Transfer to the beach
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!