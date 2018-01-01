Residential complex Roskoshnyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks v Alanii

Karakocali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We are glad to present a new complex, which will be built in the Oba area, on a plot of 7100 m2 and will consist of 5 blocks of 4 floors, a total of 72 apartments. Distance to the sea – 2.5 km. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya, characterized by a low-rise building. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, a hypermarket « Metro », a shopping center « Alanium », many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields, the new state hospital is also located in Oba, in addition, the city administration is moving to this area in the near future. It follows that this area will be considered investment attractive to buyers of real estate.

For sale apartments are presented:

1 + 1 with an area of 55 m2.

2 + 1, penthouse duplexes with an area of 90 m2.

3 + 1 with a separate kitchen ranging in size from 140 m2.

4 + 1, penthouse duplexes ranging in size from 190 m2 to 245 m2.