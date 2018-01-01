Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu
About the complex
NUMBER 5 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a residential complex located in the center of Avsallar on the Mediterranean Sea!
The total area of the complex is 851 sq.m.
The project provides its tenants with the opportunity to live surrounded by beautiful panoramic views of the countryside.
From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be on the Mediterranean Sea in a few minutes.
The complex is also within walking distance of various stores, including Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim, which makes it easier for residents to shop.
Not far from the project is everything for a comfortable life.
Features of the object:
- Mountain view
- View of the fortress
- Sea view
- Children's playground
- Jacuzzi
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Covered parking
- Indoor pool
- American-style kitchen
- Open parking
- Outdoor pool
- Security 24/7
- BBQ area
- Sauna
-Turkish bath
- Fitness
Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Turkey! We will select the perfect property for you!