  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu

Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 107,000
;
Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

NUMBER 5 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a residential complex located in the center of Avsallar on the Mediterranean Sea!
The total area of the complex is 851 sq.m.

The project provides its tenants with the opportunity to live surrounded by beautiful panoramic views of the countryside.

From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be on the Mediterranean Sea in a few minutes.

The complex is also within walking distance of various stores, including Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim, which makes it easier for residents to shop.
Not far from the project is everything for a comfortable life.

Features of the object:
- Mountain view
- View of the fortress
- Sea view
- Children's playground
- Jacuzzi
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Covered parking
- Indoor pool
- American-style kitchen
- Open parking
- Outdoor pool
- Security 24/7
- BBQ area
- Sauna
-Turkish bath
- Fitness

Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Turkey! We will select the perfect property for you!

New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residence Comport Rezidans,Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 222,261
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v samom centre Alani
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Ispartakule Family Residences 10th
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 107,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Central Alanya properties close to the beach of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
We are offering to your attention apartments in a new stylish complex 200 meters from the sea coast. This complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, is located in a closed area 200 meters from the sea coast. The complex includes a guest area, a swimming pool and a lounge area. Within walking distance from the complex is the Mahmutlar State Lyceum, which prepares future students for the leading universities of the Turkish Republic. Within a radius of 100-150 meters, you will find the necessary infrastructure to meet your daily needs (shops, parks, playgrounds, clinics).
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is a project with very elegant and modern building standards in the prestigious central district of Şişli. The compound includes offices, shops and apartments with a high-luxury and deluxe residence system. Modern and state of art services, with apartments of suitable sizes and styles for families. Few minutes away from the metro station and many schools, universities, hospitals and facilities. The project area is one of the most important and prestigious areas of Istanbul. It has a distinctive and beautiful view of the Bosphorus.
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex has low-rise apartments with sea views, designed as villas and mansions. There are 2 apartments on each floor. There is an opportunity to choose 1-4 bedroom units with private gardens, balconies or terraces.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall - 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport - 50 min.
  • E5 highway - 11 min
  • Nisantashi - 40 min
  • Taksim Square - 40 min
Realting.com
Go