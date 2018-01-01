Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom komplekse v Alanii

  1. Realting.com
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 101,500
About the complex

Number 3 Residence is a new luxury residential complex located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey.
The project is built on an area of 1010 m ² and accommodates 25 apartments with a luxurious design.

It is important to note that the project is located only 1 km from the center of Avsallar and 2 km from Injekum Beach!

The surrounding nature and panoramic views of the mountains and the sea create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.
In addition, the availability of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim will allow you to quickly and conveniently buy everything you need for everyday life.

Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!

This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Turkey.

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Mountain view
- Sea view
- Children's playground
- Jacuzzi
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Parking
- American-style kitchen
- Pool
- Security 24/7
- BBQ area
- Sauna
- Fitness

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!

New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 136 to 162 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area.

Completion - May, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker, hood, dishwasher)
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a luxury and quiet area, near shopping malls, schools, hospitals and marinas, highways and public transport stops.

