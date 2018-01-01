Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom komplekse v Alanii
About the complex
Number 3 Residence is a new luxury residential complex located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey.
The project is built on an area of 1010 m ² and accommodates 25 apartments with a luxurious design.
It is important to note that the project is located only 1 km from the center of Avsallar and 2 km from Injekum Beach!
The surrounding nature and panoramic views of the mountains and the sea create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.
In addition, the availability of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim will allow you to quickly and conveniently buy everything you need for everyday life.
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!
This is an excellent project that meets the desires and needs of the ever-growing demand for luxury tourism in Turkey.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Mountain view
- Sea view
- Children's playground
- Jacuzzi
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Parking
- American-style kitchen
- Pool
- Security 24/7
- BBQ area
- Sauna
- Fitness
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!