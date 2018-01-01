  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada

Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada

Alanya, Turkey
from € 245,000
;
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea!
The building area is 1.127 m ².

The project is designed in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit-bearing fruit trees.

The famous Keikubat beach with golden sand and a developed network of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be a pleasant addition to a comfortable life in our complex!

In addition, our project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Rest and living in Alanya involves enjoying the sun, sea, dimension and tranquility.

INFRASTRUCTURE:
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden,
- Landscaping
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking
- Veloparkovka

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!

New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex ZhK v samom serdce sovremennoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira a centre goroda
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Alanya, Turkey
from € 245,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The comfortable Residential Complex is located in the picturesque area of Gazipasha in. Alanya. The project is located just 1 km from the sea and 3 km from Gazipasha Airport. Markets, bazaars and restaurants are within walking distance of this project.

The residential complex consists of one 6-story block, the total number of apartments is 58. The project presents apartments: 1 + 1 ( 46m2. ) and duplexes 2 + 1 ( 97-113m2. ).

The complex offers a comfortable hotel with amenities such as fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, entertainment room, squash room, salt room, steam room, relaxation areas, cafe-bar and mini-club. The residential complex will be commissioned in December 2023.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 31 to 65 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stilnom ZhK - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 107 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go