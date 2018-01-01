Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
About the complex
NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea!
The building area is 1.127 m ².
The project is designed in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit-bearing fruit trees.
The famous Keikubat beach with golden sand and a developed network of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be a pleasant addition to a comfortable life in our complex!
In addition, our project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.
Rest and living in Alanya involves enjoying the sun, sea, dimension and tranquility.
INFRASTRUCTURE:
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden,
- Landscaping
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking
- Veloparkovka
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!