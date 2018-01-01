Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu

Demirtas, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

New 9-storey residential complex will be held in the Demirtash area of. Alanya. The object consists of two 9 and 7 floor blocks. Planners are presented to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1 total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2. Apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration. The infrastructure on the site includes everything necessary for a permanent life and a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an outdoor pool ( one of them is Olympic in size ), an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. The territory of the object is fenced and landscaped with a green garden.

In addition, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And the most enjoyable – free shuttle to the beach.

Do not miss the great opportunity to buy real estate from the sea from the developer at the lowest prices!