Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu

Alanya, Turkey
from € 215,000
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu
About the complex

NUMBER 1 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya.
Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, is one of the busiest resorts in Turkey.

The project is built on a total area of 2380m, and accommodates 51 units of cozy apartments.⠀
Most apartments offer stunning sea views.

From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach, the complex separates only the green strip of the municipal park!

Nearby is the entire necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.

There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Turkey.

PLUSES OF LCD:
- Pool
- elevator
- The gardener
- Sauna
- Security
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Tropical garden,
- Landscaping
- gym
- Generator
- Playground
- Parking
- Veloparkovka

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

