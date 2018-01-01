  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s originalnym dizaynom v Alanii

Payallar, Turkey
from € 117,000

About the complex

Towers is an amazing residential complex, one of the best luxury projects from the BestHome Construction developer.

The residence consists of four 9-story buildings, where the basement is occupied for internal infrastructure.
The complex is made in the best Turkish traditions, and the originality of the decor of the rooms inside is different.

The project is located in the very center of Alanya, 150 meters from the Mediterranean Sea!

The area has excellent infrastructure. There is everything for permanent residence or good rest.

Near the complex are: a school and a clinic, many hypermarkets, a bakery, bazaar, banks and pharmacies, beauty salons and much more.
Within walking distance, a beautiful promenade with ever-flowering clubs, equipped with sports and children's playgrounds.

TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
Apartments 1 + 1, with a total area of 68 square meters. m
Apartments 2 + 1, with a total area of 101 - 121 square meters. m
Apartments 3 + 1, with a total area of 120 square meters. m
Two-story penthouses 4 + 1, with a total area of 181 - 247 square meters. m

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
- Closed landscaped area
- Pool with water slides, children's section and jacuzzi
- Terrace for sunbathing
- Indoor heated pool
- Fitness center
- SPA center: Turkish bath ( hamam ), sauna, massage, relaxation room
- Billiards, table tennis
- Children's playroom
- Vitamin bar
- Cinema
- Satellite TV
- Free Wi-Fi
- BBQ Rope
- Electrogenerator
- Underground parking
- Security 24/7
- Management company
-Lift

Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!

New building location
Payallar, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 70 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Sfera residence 12-storey complex on the second coastline at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar region, Alanya. It was built using the latest materials and technologies. The area is 7 km from the center of Alanya and its historic part, just 20 minutes by public transport, stops are located next to the house. The complex is located on the main street, in a quiet area, which means all shops, pharmacies, cafes and restaurants, children's parks within walking distance from you. The agricultural bazaar coming two time in  a week, where you can buy fresh vegetables, fruits and various rural products. Thanks to the developed infrastructure, you will feel the comfort of a five star hotel right in your house. 1 + 1 apartments of 83 m2;2 + 1 apartments 112 m2;3 + 1 penthouses 185 - 245 m2. air conditioning in each room, fitted kitchen furniture, acrylic kitchen countertops, porcelain stoneware floors, built-in wardrobes in the hallway, as well as with lamps and chandeliers in each room. open poolwinter indoor poolsaunasteam roomhamamgymplaygroundplayroom for childrenTV roomlobby with receptionbarbecue areageneratorparking  
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ A residential compound in a privileged location on the road between both E5 and E80 lines. The project area is close to the most important investment projects in Turkey, such as the Istanbul Canal. 360-degree panoramic view of the Marmara Sea for all apartments. Title deed is ready for delivery and suitable for getting Turkish citizenship.
