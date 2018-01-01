  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE

Residential complex PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE

Yesilkoey, Turkey
from € 155,000
;
Residential complex PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PERGE COLLECTION: SKY BLUE

BUSINESS CLASS AT THE FUNIT OF THE MEDITERRANCE
30% down payment! No commission! No% installment payment until completion of construction!
From the best Developers of Russia and Turkey.
The largest meter of apartments, the best building materials and the beautiful architecture of the project.

5700m2 is an ideal territory for 50 apartments to feel privacy and privacy. There is a sauna and gym on the territory. Multi-level plant planting throughout the territory according to an individual project. Sports ground for basketball, volleyball or tennis. Safe and interesting playground.

MORE SOLURATURE TERRAS
Terraces can be used all year round and in any scenario: break a small kindergarten and grow favorite flowers or equip a place for family evenings and reception guests.

For sale are apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 ( area from 46 m2 to 160 m2 )
There are also four duplexes 4 + 1.
All apartments have terraces or a balcony.

The price includes:
- Air conditioning MİTSUBİSHİ / TOSHİBA
- Kitchen set of the 1st class
- Kitchen appliances SİEMENS / BOSCH hob, oven, hood.
- Heating of floors
- Built-in LED lighting
- Interior doors
- Fully equipped bathrooms

Improvement of the complex:
- 2 swimming pools
- gym / sauna
- 50 apartments
- closed territory
- 15 cars open parking
- 19 cars closed parking
- sports ground
- open terraces
- playground
- individual landscape design

Architecture:
- 3 types of facade with design elements
- monolithic-carcass construction
- stained glass windows-sliders of the 1st class
- 30% of apartments with spacious terraces mortgaged under electric canopies, conclusion of engineering networks

5.700 m2 - land area.       
50 apartments
7 - floors
Delivery of the March 2024 facility.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², € 2 891
Apartment price, € 144 551
New building location
Yesilkoey, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v proekte klassa lyuks - Tosmur Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Stunning ready-made complex
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks v Kargydzhake
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from € 155,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex A New House From The Developer
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Новый жилой комплекс на этапе строительства в 850 м до Средиземного моря.

Концепция дома построена на единении с природой и жизнью в уютном районе города. Демирташ предоставляет своим жителям чистейшие пляжи, хорошо развитую городскую инфраструктуру, близость к природе и историческим местам. Каждый сможет найти по душе то, что ему близко!

В 250 м от дома находится супермаркет и остановка общественного транспорта, 400 м от дом проходит еженедельный рынок в Демирташе. Так же здесь расположены школа, поликлиника, парк разбитый вдоль горной реки со спортивными и детскими площадками.

На автобусе, проходящем мимо дома легко можно доехать до центра Алании, Махмутлара, Газипаши или других районов. До аэропорта всего 20 минут на такси.
Хорошо продуманная социальная инфраструктура комплекса позволит вам вести активный образ жизни, даже не покидая территорию своего дома! Кодовой доступ в дом, система камер видеонаблюдений позволят не переживать за безопасность ваших родных и имущества, а дети могут спокойно играть на площадке во дворе.

 
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Payallar
Payallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya today has become one of the most vibrant resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. The project is located in the Payallar district, located on a huge area of 6800m2, for sale there are planning apartments: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and duplexes 3 + 1. This is a complex structure, built as a whole, with living quarters, a gym, parking and truly luxurious infrastructure. Another feature that makes the project privileged is that the project is located with the ability to provide all residents of the complex with amazing views. All apartments in the project overlook the bewitching Mediterranean landscapes. The distance to the sea will be 2.5 km, for the convenience of residents a beach service is provided.
Project start: November 2022, completion of construction December 2024.
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 49 to 203 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Realting.com
Go