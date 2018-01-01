Residential complex PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE

PERGE COLLECTION: SKY BLUE



BUSINESS CLASS AT THE FUNIT OF THE MEDITERRANCE

30% down payment! No commission! No% installment payment until completion of construction!

From the best Developers of Russia and Turkey.

The largest meter of apartments, the best building materials and the beautiful architecture of the project.



5700m2 is an ideal territory for 50 apartments to feel privacy and privacy. There is a sauna and gym on the territory. Multi-level plant planting throughout the territory according to an individual project. Sports ground for basketball, volleyball or tennis. Safe and interesting playground.



MORE SOLURATURE TERRAS

Terraces can be used all year round and in any scenario: break a small kindergarten and grow favorite flowers or equip a place for family evenings and reception guests.



For sale are apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 ( area from 46 m2 to 160 m2 )

There are also four duplexes 4 + 1.

All apartments have terraces or a balcony.



The price includes:

- Air conditioning MİTSUBİSHİ / TOSHİBA

- Kitchen set of the 1st class

- Kitchen appliances SİEMENS / BOSCH hob, oven, hood.

- Heating of floors

- Built-in LED lighting

- Interior doors

- Fully equipped bathrooms



Improvement of the complex:

- 2 swimming pools

- gym / sauna

- 50 apartments

- closed territory

- 15 cars open parking

- 19 cars closed parking

- sports ground

- open terraces

- playground

- individual landscape design



Architecture:

- 3 types of facade with design elements

- monolithic-carcass construction

- stained glass windows-sliders of the 1st class

- 30% of apartments with spacious terraces mortgaged under electric canopies, conclusion of engineering networks



5.700 m2 - land area.

50 apartments

7 - floors

Delivery of the March 2024 facility.