Cottage village Doesemealti Villa

Doesemealti, Turkey
from € 645,510
About the complex

Deschemalts — is an area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Deschalta, with its lush green forests, towering hills and clean air — is a paradise for nature lovers and those who are looking for a peaceful and peaceful place to live.

Especially the Dösemealty area offers the perfect combination of tranquility and convenience. There are shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and sports facilities, which makes it very popular for families.

The Döchemeralta project perfectly reflects the charm and beauty of the area. These luxurious villas offer ideal accommodation for those looking for a high-quality standard of living in a relaxed atmosphere. With an emphasis on modern design and premium materials, these villas are the embodiment of a luxurious life.

Whether it is a permanent residence, a holiday home or a profitable investment opportunity, villas in Deshemealti — is the perfect choice. Do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of a piece of paradise in one of Antalya's most sought-after places.

Complex infrastructure:

•  gym

•  Room for games and entertainment

•  Kids club

•  Sauna

•  Covered parking for 68 cars

•  Surveillance cameras

•  Internal communication system

•  High speed internet

•  Generator

•  Fire alarm and smoke detection system

•  Water purification and softening system

•  Water fire extinguishing system

•  Lightning protection system

•  Natural gas infrastructure

Fiber Internet Infrastructure

VILLAS:

Number: 34

Villa area: 188.50 - 251 m ²

Garden area: 67.62 - 191.68 m ²

•  System « smart home »

•  Heated floor

•  VRF air conditioning system

SAMSUNG in all rooms and in the kitchen

•  High-strength steel outer doors

•  PVC brand REHAU

•  FRANKE brand embedded appliances ( hob, dishwasher, hood, oven )

•  Net ceiling height 3.10-3.20 m2

Lacquered interior doors
 

Distances:

•  Orfe Horse Farm - 500 m

•  State Hospital - 7 km

•  Public College - 8 km

•  Bilim University - 12 km

•  Shopping center 5M Migros - 19 km

•  Konyaalti beaches - 20 km

•  Kaleichi - 22 km

•  Mall of Antalya and IKEA Shopping Center - 25 km

•  TerraCity Shopping Center - 26 km

•  Airport - 28 km
 

Object Delivery - August 2024

Payment options -% 50 installment / 15 months of installment

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 365.0
Price per m², € 1 769
Apartment price, € 645 510
New building location
Doesemealti, Turkey
