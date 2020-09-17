Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the popular Erdemli district, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a eleven-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. A huge advantage of the Erdemli region is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. Most of the country's lemon cultivation is carried out here.

Start date — 10/01/2022.

End date of construction — 03/31/2024.

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 45 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

Natural gas system

The new investment complex in Erdemli will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Fitness center

Playground

BBQ area

Well-groomed green area

Concierge

Security 24/7

Video surveillance 24/7

Open parking

Elevators

Generator

Distance to the sea: only 500 meters

About the area:

Erdemli — the latest district center located on the Antalya D400 highway. It is known as one of the most beautiful areas of Mersin, which is remembered and remains in memory forever and is the most popular place for summer holidays in the province of Mersin. Here you can find many chic complexes among the picturesque nature with the comfort of hotels.

A huge advantage of this area is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. Most of the country's lemon cultivation is carried out here. Here is the famous Maiden Castle ( Kız Kalesi ), which makes a great contribution to the tourism sector and is the most suitable place for swimming, because This beach is marked with « Blue Flag ».