Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli

Erdemli, Turkey
from € 49,000
About the complex

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the popular Erdemli district, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a eleven-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. A huge advantage of the Erdemli region is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. Most of the country's lemon cultivation is carried out here.

  • Start date — 10/01/2022.
  • End date of construction — 03/31/2024.

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 45 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Natural gas system

The new investment complex in Erdemli will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Fitness center
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: only 500 meters

 

About the area:

Erdemli — the latest district center located on the Antalya D400 highway. It is known as one of the most beautiful areas of Mersin, which is remembered and remains in memory forever and is the most popular place for summer holidays in the province of Mersin. Here you can find many chic complexes among the picturesque nature with the comfort of hotels.

A huge advantage of this area is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. Most of the country's lemon cultivation is carried out here. Here is the famous Maiden Castle ( Kız Kalesi ), which makes a great contribution to the tourism sector and is the most suitable place for swimming, because This beach is marked with « Blue Flag ».

Erdemli, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 30 000 m
Sea 500 m
Shop 100 m
Kindergarten 300 m
School 400 m
