Residential quarter Eksklyuzivnyy proekt v Kargydzhake

We present to your attention an exclusive project with our own infrastructure. Located in a beautiful and cozy area of Kargyjak, 2500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a three four-story block with a closed combined territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Kargicak — is the easternmost region of Alanya, surrounded by mountains and pine forests on the one hand, and the Mediterranean Sea on the other. This area borders with Mahmutlar, is distinguished by silence and tranquility, wide beaches, green hills with a panorama of the sea.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 9765 m2. Number of apartments — 48.

Start date — 05/01/2023

End date of construction — 12/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 52 m2

Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 104 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

The exclusive project in Kargicak will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Fitness center

Turkish bath

Playground

BBQ area

Well-groomed green area

Concierge

Security 24/7

Video surveillance 24/7

Open parking

Elevators

Generator

Distance to the sea: 2500 meters

About the area:

Kargyjak — is a small resort area located just 3 km from Mahmutlar and 15 km east of Alanya. Kargyjak is one of the most popular tourist places in Alanya surrounded by forests, mountains and orange and banana gardens and quiet beaches. Here, also, is the ancient city of Sedra. The weather conditions in Kargicak are magnificent. The beautiful weather season lasts up to 9 months, which will allow you, for a long time throughout the year, to enjoy sunny days and sandy beaches of Kargicak.