Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 249,915
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking.

Completion - June, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city center.

  • Metrobus - 1 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • City center - 10 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
