Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Payallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

A new premium project in the actively building area of Payallar, just 650 meters from the sea. Due to the location of the complex within walking distance of the beautiful Mediterranean Sea and the availability of complete infrastructure, the project will be an excellent choice for both personal residence and investment. The total area of the territory is 3,000 square meters. On the site will be located one 8-story block with an hotel-type infrastructure. In total, the complex will have only 56 apartments. The complex includes apartments with layout: - apartments 1 + 1 ( 55 sq.m. ) - penthouses 2 + 1 ( 110 sq.m. ).

If you like to come on vacation in your car, or plan to rent a vehicle - the complex has a large parking area of 760 square meters, which will be guarded around the clock.

From the first floors you will have wonderful views of the sea surface, majestic mountains and flowering landscapes. And among the penthouses on the upper floors you can choose apartments with a full view on several sides. Feel all the benefits of the subtropical climate near one of the best coasts of the Anatolian region.