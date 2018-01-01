Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 249,915
About the complex
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking.
Completion - June, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city center.
- Metrobus - 1 km
- Metro station - 1 km
- E-5 highway - 1 km
- City center - 10 km
- Shopping mall - 2 km
- Hospital - 5 km
- Airport - 40 km
