Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 202,658
About the complex

The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking.

Completion - October, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station.

  • Metrobus - 1 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • Highway - E-5 - 1 km
  • School - 2 km
  • City center - 20 km
  • Hospital - 2 km
  • Bus stop - 100 meters
  • Airport - 40 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 202,658
