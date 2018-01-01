Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 218,107
About the complex

The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake.

  • Metrobus - 1 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • Beach - 500 meters
  • School - 4 km
  • City center - 15 km
  • Shopping mall - 5 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Airport - 5 km
Other complexes
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Ciplakli, Turkey
Aramis Terrace 2 is an elegant apartment with a large terrace in Alanya. If you are looking luxury modern apartment in Alanya with a big terrace is the correct time now. Because The price is a fixed price including all fees, deed and document fees. Title deed, Electric, and water subscriptions are free. Aramis Terrace II is located in the district Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from the Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. A great opportunity to acquire large terrace modern houses in Alanya Aramis Terrace II consists of 68 apartments. The sleek, modern facade indicates that this is a completely new type of holiday apartment. Elegant, thoughtful, sophisticated without compromise. Two panoramic elevators allow stair-free access to all levels. All apartments have big terraces designed to live outside with a stunning pool, garden and sea view. The terrace size goes up to 130 sqm individual apartments. Each apartment has been designed individually by the selected architect for comfortable and modern living. All apartments have abundant natural light with a large aluminum sliding door from floor to top. Kitchens are integrated into the living area and fabulous terrace.   The resort is beautifully positioned on the hillside just 3 km east of Alanya centrum, with banana plantations around as neighbors. Minimal traffic, calm and quiet and yet very central. Aramis Terrace is within walking distance to everything you want. The plant mostly has Norwegian residents and contains a number of facilities to make your stay pleasant for young and old alike. – Reception area – 5 swimming pools – Shower and WC by the pool – Children's pool – Jacuzzi – Fitness – Sauna – Cinema room – Playground – BBQ area – 2 exterior glass elevators in buildings – Car Parking – 24/7 security – Caretaker – Kitchen cabinets in white gloss with integrated appliances and marble countertop – Large glass facades out to the terrace from the living room and bedroom – Floor heating in the bathroom, hallway, and living room – AC in the living room and all the bedrooms – Electronic safe.   Welcome to Enjoy your coffee in beautiful terraces! This is a completely new type of holiday apartment.
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest.

The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in an eco-friendly area, within walking distance of the forest, a few steps from schools and medical centers.

  • Istanbul Airport - 10 minutes
  • Belt highway - 10 minutes
  • Levent - 15 minutes
  • Maslak - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 13 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes walk
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey

Ready four-room apartment in a new complex in the Oba area from the developer 2km from the center of Alanya. Here are a new city hospital, a large METRO store and much more.
within walking distance are bus stops, taxi call buttons, grocery stores, pharmacies and more. The distance from the residential complex to the sea is 3 km.
The project consists of one block with a total of 12 apartments, on a land plot of 1.822 m2. The following layouts are available: 3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) and Duplex on the roof 4 m2 ).
All apartments are rented in a clean finish, the project infrastructure is very diverse and comfortable!

