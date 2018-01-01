Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Ciplakli, Turkey

Aramis Terrace 2 is an elegant apartment with a large terrace in Alanya. If you are looking luxury modern apartment in Alanya with a big terrace is the correct time now. Because The price is a fixed price including all fees, deed and document fees. Title deed, Electric, and water subscriptions are free. Aramis Terrace II is located in the district Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from the Alanya centrum. The district is known for its green and fertile fields. A great opportunity to acquire large terrace modern houses in Alanya Aramis Terrace II consists of 68 apartments. The sleek, modern facade indicates that this is a completely new type of holiday apartment. Elegant, thoughtful, sophisticated without compromise. Two panoramic elevators allow stair-free access to all levels. All apartments have big terraces designed to live outside with a stunning pool, garden and sea view. The terrace size goes up to 130 sqm individual apartments. Each apartment has been designed individually by the selected architect for comfortable and modern living. All apartments have abundant natural light with a large aluminum sliding door from floor to top. Kitchens are integrated into the living area and fabulous terrace. The resort is beautifully positioned on the hillside just 3 km east of Alanya centrum, with banana plantations around as neighbors. Minimal traffic, calm and quiet and yet very central. Aramis Terrace is within walking distance to everything you want. The plant mostly has Norwegian residents and contains a number of facilities to make your stay pleasant for young and old alike. – Reception area – 5 swimming pools – Shower and WC by the pool – Children's pool – Jacuzzi – Fitness – Sauna – Cinema room – Playground – BBQ area – 2 exterior glass elevators in buildings – Car Parking – 24/7 security – Caretaker – Kitchen cabinets in white gloss with integrated appliances and marble countertop – Large glass facades out to the terrace from the living room and bedroom – Floor heating in the bathroom, hallway, and living room – AC in the living room and all the bedrooms – Electronic safe. Welcome to Enjoy your coffee in beautiful terraces! This is a completely new type of holiday apartment.