Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Pendik, Turkey
from € 244,462
About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a green area.

Completion - March, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 12 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 12 minutes
  • New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes
  • Beach - 10 minutes
New building location
Pendik, Turkey
