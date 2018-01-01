Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

We offer you bright spacious apartments in a complex located just 250 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the most famous street of Mahmutlar - Barboros, which is one of the most popular among tourists. Within walking distance from the complex are: shops, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, as well as other social facilities. The apartments, with a total area of ​​130 m2, are located on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey residential block and consist of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies, a living room with a kitchen. The apartment is equipped with new furniture and appliances, cosmetic repairs have also been made. - Sauna - Fitness - Swimming pool - Children's swimming pool - Generator - Elevator - Closed well-groomed territory