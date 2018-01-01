Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 235,829
1 / 16
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area.
Completion - May, 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker, hood, dishwasher)
- Underfloor heating
The property is located in a luxury and quiet area, near shopping malls, schools, hospitals and marinas, highways and public transport stops.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes