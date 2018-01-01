  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 235,829

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 235,829
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area.

Completion - May, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker, hood, dishwasher)
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a luxury and quiet area, near shopping malls, schools, hospitals and marinas, highways and public transport stops.

Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 235,829
