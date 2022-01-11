  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Bakirkoey, Turkey
from € 617,971
Residential complex Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Description
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features a luxury hotel, a garden, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a fitness center, tennis and basketball courts.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 750 meters
  • School - 650 meters
  • Coast - 500 meters
  • Shopping mall - 1.8 km
  • Metro station - 2.5 km
  • Metrobus station - 4 km
  • International airport - 50 km
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51.5 to 111 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 145,000
Completion date: 2023

New innovative complex with luxury infrastructure located in the elite area of Alanya — Both. The residence is one four-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. The complex also has a solar system that can produce its own electricity for the infrastructure of the complex. Both — are one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Also, this area has a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its clean air, and it already has a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life.

  • Start date — 11/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 12/30/2023

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 52 m2
  • Two-level three-room duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 104 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Panoramic windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Warm floors in every room
  • Each apartment has panoramic windows with sea views.

The new innovative complex in Oba with luxury infrastructure will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor panoramic pool
  • Children's pool
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball court
  • Game room
  • Lounge
  • Winter garden
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Solar power system
  • Double elevator
  • Generator
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
This project is located in Antalya city, Alanya municipality, Ciplakli district. The project has 15 apartments and 2 shops. Gazipasa Airport is 35 km and 190 km from Antalya International Airport. Distance to the beach 2500 meters. The new Alanya University Faculty of Medicine is planned to be built a few hundred meters from this project. Layout apartments - 1+1Area - 45 m2Floor - 2Distance to the sea - 2.500 m. Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOutdoor parkingHamamSaunaMassage roomFitness CentreLobby
