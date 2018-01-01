  1. Realting.com
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V BAShAKShEHIR

Basaksehir, Turkey
from € 241,750

About the complex

The project is located in one of the most important areas of Istanbul, with a land area of 5,000 m ² and a built-up area of 15,000 m ², offering convenient, stylish and additional benefits.

Highlighting as a family project consisting of a single unit, where there are only flat types 2 + 1 and 3 + 1,

The project, which includes 70 apartments with lake and nature views, is located in the center of many schools, hospitals, shopping centers and residential centers in the region.

-world brands,
with indoor and outdoor parking,
-basin,
-Turkish bathhouse,
Sauna, Mosque,

It will change your understanding of Istanbul thanks to its special architecture and features, which include every detail of life, for example, the 3rd airport, as well as its location in the immediate vicinity of the 3rd airport, TEM and North Marmara Highway.





Residential complex Elitnyy masshtabnyy ZhK s koncepciey pyatizvezdochnogo otelya v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 7 + 1.The area of apartments is from 197 to 670 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Payallar
Payallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya today has become one of the most vibrant resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. The project is located in the Payallar district, located on a huge area of 6800m2, for sale there are planning apartments: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and duplexes 3 + 1. This is a complex structure, built as a whole, with living quarters, a gym, parking and truly luxurious infrastructure. Another feature that makes the project privileged is that the project is located with the ability to provide all residents of the complex with amazing views. All apartments in the project overlook the bewitching Mediterranean landscapes. The distance to the sea will be 2.5 km, for the convenience of residents a beach service is provided.
Project start: November 2022, completion of construction December 2024.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metrobus station - 600 meters
  • Metro station - 600 meters
  • Tram stop - 1.7 km
  • New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim Square - 14.5 km
  • Bosphorus - 14 km
  • Hospital - 20 meters
  • University - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 350 meters
  • Marina and coast - 4 km
