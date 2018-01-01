Residential complex Novaya zhemchuzhina Stambula Beshiktash -MEHAL GROUP
About the complex
The new pearl of Istanbul is an apartment with spacious gardens and terraces with private rooms, where you will live in safety 24/7, which allows you to have unlimited fun with social amenities and spend time with your family.
On foot you can reach the Bosphorus Strait, the historical and modern blue center of history, among the history-breathing streets of Besiktas, and enjoy a ferry overlooking the Bosphorus. To avoid traffic jams, which are one of the biggest problems of our time, you can quickly get to the main attractions of the city by ferries and metro. This will make you remember the convenience and practicality of life in the center where the school is around, hospitals, historical monuments and bazaars.
-------
-Project area: 18.000m2
- Number of units: 295
-History of the building: 6 Kat
-Type of apartments: 2.5 + 1 – 3 + 1 – 3 + 1 Duplex – 4 + 4.5 – 1 Duplex + 4.5 –
-View: Bosphorus, Landscape, City
--------
- Project Features:
- Indoor pool - Garden houses - Cascading decorative pools - Walking areas - Recreation area with grass - Skamejki for relaxation - Sanslage - Sauna-Turkish bath - 24-hour security surveillance cameras-Parking
- Location
- Besiktash district,
- Transport
- Bus, Minibus ( 100 m ) - Metro ( 750 meters ) - Ferry ( 950 m ) - Route E-5 ( 2.5 km ) - Temsk highway ( 11 km )
- Green areas
- Linden Park ( 50 meters ) - World Park ( 50 meters ) - Friendship Park of Azerbaijan ( 50 meters ) - Abbasaga Park ( 400 m ) - Yakhya Kemal Park ( 400 meters ( 1.1 km ) - Yildiz Park ( 900 meters )
- Hospitals
- American hospital ( 850 meters ) - ( Private ) - Sait Chiftchi Hospital ( 350 meters ) - ( State ) - Agibadem Hospital ( 750 meters )- Liv Hospital ( 2.3 km ) - ( Private )
- Private schools
- FMV Nishantashy Ishyk ( 900 m ) - Istek Atanur Oguz schools ( 1.2 km ) - Mef schools ( 2.1 km ) - Robert College ( 3.1 km )) - British school ( 5.1 km )
- Universities
- Yildiz Technical University ( 900 m ) – State University of Bachehir ( 1 km ) – Private-Istanbul Technical University ( 1.2 km ) - State - Galatasaray University ( 2.3 km arts to them. Mimara Sinana ( 2.6 km ) - State University of Marmara ( 8 km ) - State University of Bogazichi ( 8 km ) -
- State Palaces and Museums
- Yildiz Palace ( 850 meters ) - Naval Museum and Museum ( 1 km ) - Museum of National Palaces ( 1 km ) - Chiragan Palace ( 1.2 km ) - Dolmabahce Palace <TA4.6 km ) - Istanbul Gallery of Modern Art and Art Gallery ( 3.3 km )
- Hotels
-Conrad Hotel & Hotel ( 550 m ) - Shangri-La Hotel and Hotel ( 1 km ) - Hotel and hotel Four Seasons ( 1 km ) - Swiss Hotel & Hotel ( 1.2 km ) - Hotel and hotel Hilton ( 1.5 km )
- Shopping centers
- Besiktas Karsi & Bazaar ( 800 m ) - City's AVM & Shopping Mall ( 1 km ) - Zorlu Center ( 2.1 km ) - Kanyon AVM & Shopping Mall <( GTA