Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

The project consists of a total of 609 residential buildings and 60 jobs in various versions from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 on the TEM Beylikduzyu connecting road — Bakhcheshehir, one of the most popular residential areas of Istanbul.

The project, in which about 85% of the land is framed as a landscape territory, was based on the concept of a happy and peaceful family life, in close proximity to the transport capabilities of the city and offers great opportunities in terms of investment.

We can list the main features of our project as follows;

Flat plans are perfectly resolved to the smallest details and unhindered panoramic views.

Central location in close proximity to vehicles such as metro bus, airport and metro.

With its modern herbal landscape, hobby gardens, zen garden, recreation areas, pet park and landscape design, 85% of its territory are landscape zones.

A project focused on children with an indoor room of 1000 m2 exclusively for children, full of entertainment, activities and areas for hobbies.

Private school in grades 27 ( kindergarten, elementary school, secondary school ) as part of the project

A modern social facility consisting of an open pool for adults and children, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, recreation areas, cafe.

2 multifunctional fields in the open area, adult simulators, modern playgrounds.

1 garage for apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, 2 garages for apartments 3 + 1 and higher.

Balcony in apartments 1 + 1, bathroom in apartments 2 + 1, bathroom in apartments 3 + 1, laundry standard in each apartment.

Each apartment in the house has its own pantry with a covered pantry. ( from 2.5 m2 to 6.5 m2 )

24-hour security, 4 high-speed, wide, luxury passenger and freight elevators in each block.

High level of heat and sound insulation, high-quality electromechanical installation, cascading central heating, 100% generator system stand

The net ceiling height is 3.20 meters, a dense foundation and a pile system under the foundation in accordance with earthquake rules.

Mehal group

With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,

We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.

Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you,

We help you apply for a residence permit.

We help you with citizenship procedures,

We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.

------------------------------------------------

Cheapest Apartments in Istanbul

The most stylish apartments in Istanbul

Top quality apartments in Istanbul

Apartments suitable for VNZH

Apartments suitable for citizenship..