  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE

Beylikduezue, Turkey
from € 181,271
Share using:
QR
Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
1 / 16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Modern residence with a high level of comfort and convenience

This project is ideal for experiencing comfort and luxury at the same time. It is located on the western side of Istanbul, where Beilikjujuju is meeting with Esenyurt. The project offers modern and comfortable rooms with many first-class amenities.

 

High return on investment

Located in one of the thriving real estate areas.

Near the 2 main highways in Istanbul

A wide range of services

modern interior / exterior architecture

 

Basketball

business room

cafe

cinema

fitness

Football

lounge cafe

massage room

music room

observation deck

party room

pet park

Pilates

playground

pool

restaurant

rooftop terrace

spa

tennis court

footpath

 

Medicana International Istanbul - 2 km

Acıbadem Beylikdüzü Surgical Medical Center - 4 km

Medilife Beilikjujuju Hospital - 4 km

Beilikjuzu Colon Hospital - 4.5 km

Private Hospital Medilife Beylikdüzü - 8 km

New building location
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Mersin, Turkey
from € 73,000
Residential complex Prime Loft Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduezue, Turkey
from € 181,271
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty ryadom s novym finansovym centrom Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Atashekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 87 to 1107 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş is a new quality of life and relaxation at sea. The complex is being built in the Demirtash region, where there is still no mass tourism and an atmosphere of provincial calm and coziness remains. It is here, due to the availability of free plots of land, that soon there will be a new modern Alanya, a dream city on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project is 1.4 km from the beach. The beaches of the Demirtash district are characterized by a wide shore and cleanest water in the sea, there are no ports and large hotels, which will allow you to enjoy a relaxing holiday without a significant flow of tourists. The project consists of 4 residential blocks for 324 apartments and a large territory of the courtyard with green areas, pools. Start of construction May 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features around-the-clock security, a garden and a park, a parking, a gym, a spa center with a hamam, a swimming pool.

Completion - January, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a shopping mall, M11 and M7 metro lines, Istanbul Airport.

Realting.com
Go