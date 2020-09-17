Residential quarter Novyy kompleks 450 m ot plyazha Kleopatry Alaniya

We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructure, located in the center of Alanya, near the most famous Cleopatra beach. The distance to Cleopatra Beach — is only 450 meters. The residence is two five-story buildings with its own closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. The complex is located 2 km from the city center, shopping centers, government agencies and entertainment venues. Each part of our project will be designed for the comfort and happiness of our dear customers.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 2746 m2.

Start date — 12/30/2022

End date of construction — 06/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 67 m

Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 81 m2

Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 126 m2

Duplex five-room penthouses 4 + 1, with an area of 212 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

The new complex 450 m from the beach of Cleopatra Alanya will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Waterpark

Pool bar

Jacuzzi

Massage room

Sauna

Fitness center

Table tennis

Lounge

Playground

Children's playroom

BBQ area

Concierge

Security 24/7

Video surveillance 24/7

Open parking

Bicycle Parking

Elevators

Generator

About the area:

Alanya – is an amazing city that captivates with its beauty, comfort and magnificent nature. It gives its residents a recipe for simple happiness – sea, sun, mild climate and goodwill. This is a great option for those who value high-quality service, well-groomed beaches and a busy life in the city center! When purchasing real estate in Alanya, you get the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of the central region and at the same time stay close to nature.

Particular attention should be paid to the beaches of the city. Cleopatra's beach begins at the entrance to the city. And it is considered one of the best beaches on the coast. A wide sandy line with good equipped territory, sun loungers, parasols, water attractions, cafes and all amenities.