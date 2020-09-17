Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty

Yaylali, Turkey

from € 130,000

47–220 m² 9 apartments

Completion date: 2024

We are pleased to present to your attention a new luxurious project, which will be located in the popular area of Mahmutlar, 8 km from the center of Alanya and 2.5 km from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. Thanks to the transfer to the beach, this path will take only 3 minutes, but from this location a wonderful panorama of the sea, mountains, all of Alanya and of course the most important attraction – Alanya fortress opens.

In the closed territory of the residence there will be absolutely all the infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life, where you can relax from everyday worries and do your health. Open and indoor pools, a fitness center, a large SPA area and various recreation areas for adults and children – all this will be part of your home and part of your daily life! The main building of the complex has a heated indoor pool, a playroom, a relaxation room, a spa area with Roman and Finnish saunas, a Turkish hammam, a relaxation area, massage rooms. For cars on the territory of the complex there are covered and open parking. The halls and vestibules of the complex in their level correspond to the interiors of high-class hotels.

Mahmutlar is already a fairly developed area today, but also has great prospects for the future. It will be comfortable to spend a long rest or move to live for good. In Mahmutlar there are public schools, kindergartens, private clinics with Russian-speaking doctors, urban transport is very well developed. Many children's parks and playgrounds that are more modern than in the center. Mahmutlar also has modern cafes, children's cafes, eco-food stores, and shops with our products. Many chain stores have already opened in Mahmutlar: Waikiki, Sok, A101, BIM, the big Migros. For the arrangement of apartments there are furniture stores, equipment stores and markets where you can buy everything for the house. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers market operates, where local and tourists are very fond of fresh vegetables and fruits, freshly caught meat, and dairy products.

Detailed information about the complex:

Land area: 10,000 m2

Main block, 12 floors

9 blocks of 4 floors

264 apartments

Distance to the sea — 2500 m.

Start of construction — December 01, 2022.

End of construction — December 31, 2024.

Types of apartments:

Main building:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 38 m2 — 42 m2.

Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 84 m2 — 90 m2.

Duplex four-room apartments 3 + 1, with an area of 110 m2.

Blocks A, B, C:

Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1 with a garden of 216 m2 / 134 m2 garden

Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 122 m2.

Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1, with an area of 244 m2.

Blocks D, E, G, I:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2 — 53 m2.

Two-level four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a garden of 99 m2 / 114 m2 garden

Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 -121 m2.

Blocks N, F:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2-53 m2.

Duplex five-room apartments 4 + 1 with a garden of 115 m2 — 148 m2 / 128 garden

Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 — 121 m2.

The apartments will be offered for delivery in the quality clean decoration « turnkey », with installed kitchen sets and equipped bathrooms.

With the choice and purchase of all necessary furniture, as well as household appliances, if you wish and to your taste, the employees of our company will be happy to help you!

Complex infrastructure:

Well-maintained garden on the territory of the residential complex

Walking area

Open Olympic Swimming Pool

Aqua Park

BBQ area with 4 conversations

Playground

Multi-court for playing tennis, football, basketball

Fitness center

Cinema hall

Spa — zone

Turkish bath ( Hamam )

Roman steam room

Finnish sauna

Massage rooms

Indoor heated pool

Lounge

Game area

Modern children's playroom

Open and closed car parking

Wi-Fi internet in the complex

24/7 video surveillance and security

Generator

The delightful premium complex — of the hotel concept class — is a place where many families will come true for the bright and happy reality of the dream of a cozy house on the Mediterranean Sea!

About the area:

A resort drowning in green cries of tropical greenery and fragrant flowers, a palette of shades of which is striking to the imagination – is Mahmutlar. It is located 10 – 12 km from the city of Alanya, 145 km from Antalya. In the east it borders on the village of Kargyjak, in the west — with Kestel. In the north is surrounded by the mountains of the Taurus.

In the recent past, a small rural village, today — a promising, rapidly developing area of Alanya. Every year, the number of hotels and home is growing, ready to accept a steadily increasing flow of tourists. Here they like to spend their holidays those who prefer a calm and measured pastime, but do not want to abandon the benefits of civilization. The well-developed infrastructure of the resort — is a large and undeniable plus when choosing a vacation spot, as well as for a permanent residence. Active construction of residential complexes contributes to the growth of the local population due to foreigners buying real estate, including Russians. Democratic apartment prices, inexpensive rental housing, summer season 6-7 months a year, climate, friendliness and goodwill of local people in relation to visitors — all this makes Mahmutlar attractive to our compatriots, planning to move to permanent residence outside the homeland.