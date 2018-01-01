  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 371,288
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex, consists of 2 tall buildings and 270 flats with 2-3 bedrooms. In addition to the flats, the project has 335 parking spaces, a swimming pool, an equipped gym, a sauna and 4 shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the area where the most important urban planning studies in Istanbul are being carried out.

Designed in an advantageous location in Kartal - on the E5 - E6 highway, close to the metro station and motorways. Close to Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Kartal has become a lucrative area in Istanbul due to the development projects which have been carried out in the last 8 years. For this reason, it has become a place that provides a high return on investment thanks to the ever-increasing prices of square metres.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry premium-klassa v Obe Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty s rassrochkoy v centralnom rayone goroda - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 371,288
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from € 207,273
245 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND 💎

▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center )

▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022

▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024

▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2

▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18

▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18

▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1

▪ Ľ Number of apartments on the floor: 2

▪ ĽIn each block of 3 elevators

🔲 Basic characteristics of the apartment 5 + 1

▪ Ľ Gross ( m ² ): 245;

▪ ĽNeto ( m ² ): 175;

▪ ĽLand kitchen

▪ Ľ Number of bathrooms: 4

▪ Ľ Number of balconies: 2

▪ ĽLust ( m ² ): 15.00

▪ ĽGostiny ( m ² ): 35.00

▪ ĽKukhnya ( m ² ): 27.00

▪ ĽBaby room 1 ( m ² ): 11.10

▪ ĽBaby room 2 ( m ² ): 12.00

▪ ĽSpal room ( m ² ): 15.00

▪ ĽHarderobic ( m ² ): 3.50

▪ ĽVroom 1 ( m ² ): 4.50

▪ ĽHouse bedroom ( m ² ): 20.00

▪ ĽBathroom mistress ( m ² ): 6.00

▪ ĽHarderobic mistress 2 ( m ² ): 9.00

▪ ĽW room 3 ( m ² ): 5.00

▪ Ľ Toilet ( m ² ): 3.00

▪ Ľ Balcony 1 ( m ² ): 3.25

▪ Ľ Balcony 2 ( m ² ): 3.30

💶 Cost: from 185.000 €

⁇ 知 • installment payment is possible!

🔲 Features of the apartment: ▪ ĽCentral satellite TV in each apartment ( free ) ▪ ĽVideo intercom ▪ ĽLift: 3 ▪ Ľ Fire alarm ▪ ĽK kitchen headset with granite countertops ▪ ĽShkaf in the hallway ▪ 广 Underhang ceiling of drywall ▪ Ľ Wall paint with silicone waterproof paint ▪ Ľ On the floor of the tile, multilayer laminate 10 mm + baseboard ▪ Ľ Plastic windows with double chamber double-glazed window ▪ Ľ Metal entrance door with additional locks ▪ þ Parcel of ceramic tiles ▪ ω Scar and Tumba in the bathroom ▪ İ İ İSantechnics and shower cabin in the bathroom-th class

🔲 Territory Features: ▪ ĽClosed area ▪Videon-observation ▪ ▪ ▪ ĽAvtopark ( open ) ▪ ▪ Second ( closed ) ▪ ▪ Ľ ( open ) ▪ ▪ Sports ground <TAGit ▪ open> Barbecue ▪ Ľ Generator

🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH

🟢 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/

🔵 Telegram: https://t.me/MersinRegion33

🟣 Viber: https://viber.click/905385416639

📶 Phone + all messenger:

▶ ĽYouTube Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexStepane...

⁇ ĽTelegram channel: t.me/turkeyrealestatealexstepanenko

⁇ ĽInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mersinregio...

🚻 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stepanenko33

📩 E-mail:

⁇ ĽWebsite: https://www.ilkemyapimersin.com

🚹 Alex
Residential complex MARSHAL
Mersin, Turkey
from € 67,589
70–110 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
< p > ILKEM MARSHALL < / p >< p > CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 < / p >< p > Country: Turkey < / p >< p > Province: Mersin < / p >< p > City: Erdemli < / p >< p > Area: Tomyuk < / p >< p > Distance to the sea: 550 m < / p >< p > Distance to the beach: 550 m < / p >< p > Distance to the track: 300 m < / p >< p > PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) < / p >< p > Number of floors in each block: 12 < / p >< p > Number of apartments per complex: 566 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block A: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block B: 13 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block C: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block D: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block E: 14 < / p >< p > Block A: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block B: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 < / p >< p > Block C: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block D: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block E: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 < / p >< p > CHARACTERISTICS QUARTERS The apartment is rented with full finishing, partially furnished and technically equipped Central Satellite TV Video Intercom Fire alarm Kitchen headset Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway Interroom doors Suspension ceiling made of drywall Wall paint on the floor of a plate, multilayer laminate, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Finishing a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuse of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class

< p > INFRASTRUKTURE COMPLEX Territory: 26,000 m ² 24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: open adult and children. Closed adult Sports grounds Closed fitness club Children's playgrounds Saun cinema for relaxation, hammam, spa lounge BBQ area Generator < / p >< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 1 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 70.00 m ² < / p >< p > Neto: 55 00 m ² < / p >< p > Number of bathrooms: 1 Number of balconies: 1 ( combined ) Entrance: 8.70 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 25.50 m ² Bedroom: 11.20 m ² Bathroom< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 110.00 m ² < / p >< p > Neto: 88 00 m ² < / p >< p > Number of bathrooms: 2 < / p >< p > Number of balconies: 2 < / p >< p > Entrance: 8.50 m ² < / p >< p > Kitchen + Living room: 32.00 m ² < / p >< p > Bedroom: 15.80 m ² < / p >< p > Children's room: 13.60 m ² < / p >< p > Sanule 1: 3.90 m ² < / p >< p > Sanule 2: 3.95 m ² < / p >< p > Balcony 1: 2.80 m ² < / p >< p > Balcony 2: 7.45 m ² < / p >< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 3 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 140.00 m ² Neto: 116 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 3 Number of balconies: 1 Entrance: 6.85 m ² Corridor: 2.85 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 16.50 m ² Wardrobe: 2.80 Children's room 1: 11.80 m ² Children's room 2: 12.15 m ² Bathroom 1: 2.50 m ² Bathroom 2: 3.40 m ² Bathroom 3: 3: 14.50 m ² < / p >< p > < / p >
Residential complex Kvartira 3 1 na etape stroitelstva v premium komplekse
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 180 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.
Realting.com
Go