Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND 💎
▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center )
▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022
▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024
▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2
▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18
▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18
▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1
▪ Ľ Number of apartments on the floor: 2
▪ ĽIn each block of 3 elevators
🔲 Basic characteristics of the apartment 5 + 1
▪ Ľ Gross ( m ² ): 245;
▪ ĽNeto ( m ² ): 175;
▪ ĽLand kitchen
▪ Ľ Number of bathrooms: 4
▪ Ľ Number of balconies: 2
▪ ĽLust ( m ² ): 15.00
▪ ĽGostiny ( m ² ): 35.00
▪ ĽKukhnya ( m ² ): 27.00
▪ ĽBaby room 1 ( m ² ): 11.10
▪ ĽBaby room 2 ( m ² ): 12.00
▪ ĽSpal room ( m ² ): 15.00
▪ ĽHarderobic ( m ² ): 3.50
▪ ĽVroom 1 ( m ² ): 4.50
▪ ĽHouse bedroom ( m ² ): 20.00
▪ ĽBathroom mistress ( m ² ): 6.00
▪ ĽHarderobic mistress 2 ( m ² ): 9.00
▪ ĽW room 3 ( m ² ): 5.00
▪ Ľ Toilet ( m ² ): 3.00
▪ Ľ Balcony 1 ( m ² ): 3.25
▪ Ľ Balcony 2 ( m ² ): 3.30
💶 Cost: from 185.000 €
⁇ 知 • installment payment is possible!
🔲 Features of the apartment: ▪ ĽCentral satellite TV in each apartment ( free ) ▪ ĽVideo intercom ▪ ĽLift: 3 ▪ Ľ Fire alarm ▪ ĽK kitchen headset with granite countertops ▪ ĽShkaf in the hallway ▪ 广 Underhang ceiling of drywall ▪ Ľ Wall paint with silicone waterproof paint ▪ Ľ On the floor of the tile, multilayer laminate 10 mm + baseboard ▪ Ľ Plastic windows with double chamber double-glazed window ▪ Ľ Metal entrance door with additional locks ▪ þ Parcel of ceramic tiles ▪ ω Scar and Tumba in the bathroom ▪ İ İ İSantechnics and shower cabin in the bathroom-th class
🔲 Territory Features: ▪ ĽClosed area ▪Videon-observation ▪ ▪ ▪ ĽAvtopark ( open ) ▪ ▪ Second ( closed ) ▪ ▪ Ľ ( open ) ▪ ▪ Sports ground <TAGit ▪ open> Barbecue ▪ Ľ Generator
🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH
