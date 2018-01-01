  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 2,232,776
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area.

The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise.

Each villa will have two or three floors.

The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living rooms and 3-6 bedrooms.

The project is divided into three phases. Part of the villas have already been completed. The second part will be ready in 2024. The third phase will be ready in 2026.

The project also has a mosque, a school and a marina next to the villas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Details: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riva is a Turkish village by the Black Sea in the inner-city Beykoz district of Istanbul province.

  • Close to the Black Sea, 20 minutes walk
  • Third Bridge - 5 km
  • City centre - 30 km
  • Forest - 3 km
New building location
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 2,232,776
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

In the prestigious Oba area, there is a residential project that is planned and developed with good details that will satisfy property owners. The location of the project is 1900 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya and 1000 meters from the center of Oba. Different types of apartments are suitable for each buyer and his budget, and utilities make the project more attractive. The project consists of 3 blocks, each with 4 floors, a total of 96 apartments.

Types of apartments are as follows:

-Apartments with 1 bedroom: 48 m2, 50 m2 and 54 m2

-Apartment with 2 bedrooms ( separate kitchen ): 90 m2, 100 m2 and 130 m2

-Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms on the roof: 80 m2 and 100 m2

-Two-level apartment with 3 bedrooms on the roof: 115 m2, 145 m2 and 150 m2

You can pay 30% of the cost of the apartment in advance, and pay the remaining amount in equal parts until the end of construction without interest.
Residential quarter One Bedroom City Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
This is a bright, comfortable one bedroom city apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar with social facilities for your comfort.  Reasons to buy This property in AlanyaThe shops are just stepping outside Very Close to the beachModern and bright design    The property Situated in close to the restaurants, cafes, and shops. it is only 300 meter to the beautiful Mahmutlar's sandy beach and only a short walk to city centrum. The complex welcomes you modern reception with stunning design. Step inside the welcoming lobby, with its magnificent reception and manicured garden, which will make jealous the neighbor apartments.  The facility placed on the first floor as a fitness room, sauna, steam room,  relaxation room. This lovely one bedroom apartments total living area is 63 m2 with one bedroom and a living room with open plan kitchen. This beautiful apartment is undergoing a high quality and will be presented in brand new, fully furnished condition with nicely designed. All apartments have air conditioning and AC out unit is hidden to look nice exterior. Each apartment has a spacious living room and expansive windows are designed to get abundant natural light. with its generous terrace, you can have a nice dinner at a nice climate. It is ideal for a couple holiday apartment in Alanya and possible to rent long term and short term. Features of one bedroom city apartment in AlanyaSwimming poolwater slidefitness roomJacuzziSteam roomSaunaRelaxation roomWi-FiSecurity cameras
Residential complex Excellent apartments from the owner
Mahmutlar, Turkey

For sale from the owner is a 2 + 1 layout apartment with a total area of 100 m2 in the resort area of Mahmutlar. The layout includes a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, an entrance hall, three balconies, a guest bathroom, a bathroom. The apartment is sold furnished and partially with household appliances. The apartments are located on the first high floor and are oriented to three parts of the world south, east and west. The internal infrastructure includes a gazebo for relaxation, a green garden, an outdoor swimming pool and open parking. The monthly aydat ( complex maintenance ) will be 150 Turkish liras. The distance to the sea will not exceed 600 meters.

Realting.com
Go