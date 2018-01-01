  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v Alanii - verhnyaya Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the European Oba area – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 221 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Than the Oba district is good: due to its proximity to the center and maximum social infrastructure, the area is always in great demand among buyers and investors. This applies to both the more tourist lower part of the area, and more residential, sleeping upper Oba. Transport is actively walking throughout the area, the main highways — the D-400 highway and the new ring road also take place here. Both have shopping mall, large profile supermarkets of equipment, construction products, furniture, household goods, cutlets and boutiques of clothes, the largest network supermarkets. New real estate projects in Both are always the most liquid, are of high quality, prices here are above average. Most of the complexes are great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The distance from the sea of buildings in the upper Both is decided by the presence of a transfer to the sea and the city center in the package of public services, but this is not found in all projects. 
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
