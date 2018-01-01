Residential complex Novye kvartiry v verhney Obe - Alanya

  1. Realting.com
from € 135,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the European Oba area – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 121 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3200 meters. Than the Oba district is good: due to its proximity to the center and maximum social infrastructure, the area is always in great demand among buyers and investors. This applies to both the more tourist lower part of the area, and more residential, sleeping upper Oba. Transport is actively walking throughout the area, the main highways — the D-400 highway and the new ring road also take place here. Both have shopping mall, large profile supermarkets of equipment, construction products, furniture, household goods, cutlets and boutiques of clothes, the largest network supermarkets. New real estate projects in Both are always the most liquid, are of high quality, prices here are above average. Most of the complexes are great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The distance from the sea of buildings in the upper Both is decided by the presence of a transfer to the sea and the city center in the package of public services, but this is not found in all projects. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey

Our project is located in the Mahmutlar district on a plot of 10.463 m2, 4 blocks of 206 apartments are located.  Each apartment has two balconies. Detailed internal architecture, made using first-class materials, landscaped green garden and outdoor recreation areas, beautiful views from the balcony, which cannot be saturated with and much more await you at Heaven Hills. The western and eastern sections of our project are green areas.  These zones will definitely not be blocked.

Heaven Hills is not just a project. Your home. When planning this new complex, we wanted to create a luxurious, comfortable and safe environment for you.  We have created for you an ideal living space with unique views of the sea and the beach, proximity to the city center and interiors with a modern design. 

What if everything you dream about would be in your residential complex?  Outdoor and indoor pools, a vitamin bar, a gym, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam rooms, a jacuzzi, massage rooms, a parking lot, a basketball court, a playground, a water park, playgrounds and much more. All you have to do at Heaven Hills is to live the way you want...
Residential complex Luxury complex in Kargicak area
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

New residential complex in the Kargicak district of the luxury class. The complex has 11 blocks of 4 multi-apartment and 7 villas with townhouses. The rich infrastructure of the complex: shuttle bass to the sea, outdoor / indoor pool, open / closed parking, central satellite TV, playground, indoor children's play, hammam, sauna, fitness room, cinema, salt room, rest room.

The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing.

The Kargicak area is 14 km from the center of Alanya. The distance from the sea is 2200 meters.

