Residential complex Exodus Dreams Residence
Akarca, Turkey
from € 110,000
1 / 8
About the complex
Exodus Dreams Residence Payallar is a new class comfort project in the promising area of Payallar, Alanya. A transfer to the beach is provided, so the distance to the sea will not be any inconvenience. Along the promenade there is public transport to the center and other areas of Alanya, the neighboring town of Avsallar. The construction of the complex will begin in September 2022 and will be completed in December 2023. Until the end of construction, installment payments without% are available, with an initial contribution of 40% and a fixed cost of apartments. Flexible payment repayment schedule. Payallar is a cozy low-rise town west of Alanya, just 10 km from its historic center. This location opens up the immediate development prospects for this town. The distance from the complex to the beaches is 1.8 km.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes