Residential complex Exodus Aqua Deluxe Konakli

Konakli, Turkey
from € 290,000
About the complex

Residential complex of townhouses Exodus Aqua Deluxe – luxury real estate on the Mediterranean Sea. The complex is 200 meters from comfortable sandy beaches with breakwater. Near the project there is a recreation area in a coniferous forest with barbecue facilities and a panorama of the sea. 350 meters to the exit on the Antalya-Mersin highway, convenient transport interchange. Location: resort area 8 km from the center of Alanya, there are hotels and luxurious residences, complexes of villas. Start of construction: June 2022. Completion: May 2024.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!Konakly has everything you need for a comfortable stay all year round: grocery and hardware stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, cafes, restaurants, a night club, bank branches, and a farmers market. The main attraction of the region is beautiful beaches. The beaches in Konakly are clean with a shallow sandy or pebble surface, equipped with umbrellas, sunbeds and showers. There are also many cafes and restaurants on the beaches where you can taste local dishes and enjoy live music.
New building location
Konakli, Turkey
