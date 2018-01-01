Residential complex Exodus Premium Town

About the complex

Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!