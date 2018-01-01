Residential complex Exodus Premium Town

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 160,000
About the complex

Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands.

The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds.

Completion - July, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 350 meters
  • School - 700 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • City center - 25 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • University - 3 km
  • E-5 highway - 3.5 km
  • TEM highway - 11 km
  • Airport - 23 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Metro station - 400 meters
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green area of 4,500 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most famous and fashionable area with numerous places of interest.

  • 450 meters - nearest hospital
  • 500 meters - nearest school
  • 950 meters - shopping mall
  • 5 minutes - TEM and E-5 highways
  • 2.1 km - Marmara University
  • 2.1 km - metro station
  • 5 km - beach
  • 34 km - international airport
Residential complex Type B_79
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

European side – Bagcilar

This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway.

The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and 24-hour security.

The list price for one bedroom units starts from 150,000 $.

