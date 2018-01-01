Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
The top-class comfort project is Exodus Nature Residence ( Exodus Neuther Residen ). Residence with filling the hotel with 5 stars, apartments of Alanya from Stay Investment, with the possibility of installments. Exodus Nature Residence – a spacious complex with extensive internal infrastructure, in a quiet location. Almost every apartment offers a pleasant view of the mountains, nature. The best option for real estate for life in Turkey is also profitable to buy an apartment in the Oba area in this complex for rent. The Exodus Nature Residence project is located in the upper part of the popular Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by nature and at a short distance from the administrative center. The residence consists of three 5-story blocks, a total of 124 apartments. The construction began in January 2021. End of construction of Exodus Nature Residence: August 2022. Oba District is one of the most popular with CIS citizens and buyers from other countries of the world. A large farm bazaar runs right next to the complex. Near – Bim, 101, Migros, pharmacy, bakery. Also nearby is the Hussein Girenes Science High School and Obaköy Ortaokulu.Exodus Nature Residence is located 3.3 km from the sea, 3,000 m from the center of Alanya and 30 kilometers from Alanya International Airport ( Gazipasha ).
