Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
About the complex

The top-class comfort project is Exodus Nature Residence ( Exodus Neuther Residen ). Residence with filling the hotel with 5 stars, apartments of Alanya from Stay Investment, with the possibility of installments. Exodus Nature Residence – a spacious complex with extensive internal infrastructure, in a quiet location. Almost every apartment offers a pleasant view of the mountains, nature. The best option for real estate for life in Turkey is also profitable to buy an apartment in the Oba area in this complex for rent.  The Exodus Nature Residence project is located in the upper part of the popular Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by nature and at a short distance from the administrative center. The residence consists of three 5-story blocks, a total of 124 apartments.  The construction began in January 2021. End of construction of Exodus Nature Residence: August 2022.   Oba District is one of the most popular with CIS citizens and buyers from other countries of the world. A large farm bazaar runs right next to the complex. Near – Bim, 101, Migros, pharmacy, bakery. Also nearby is the Hussein Girenes Science High School and Obaköy Ortaokulu.Exodus Nature Residence is located 3.3 km from the sea, 3,000 m from the center of Alanya and 30 kilometers from Alanya International Airport ( Gazipasha ). 
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to the lake Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction.

The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, around-the-clock security, a cafe, a fitness center, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a garage, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, a sauna.

It's a large project, built by three top Turkish developers. Completion is planned for July, 2023.

One-bedroom apartments: from 79 to 121 m2. There area also apartments with two, three and four bedrooms in the complex. The areas are from 107 to 246 m2 at the prices from 519,000 to 1,600,000 $ .

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Air conditioning
Advantages

It's possible to purchase on the installment plan.

10% discount for single-time payment.

Installment prices: from 411 to 691 thousand $

Single-time payment: from 370 to 622 thousand $

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located five minutes away from TEM Highway and a hospital, seven minutes from a shopping mall, an hour from the airport.

The area is on the right bank of the canal under construction, which is an alternative to Bosphorus. Thus, the district has high potential for development in years to come. Kucukcekmece is notable for well-developed sports infrastructure. It has been prepared for Summer Olympic Games from 1999 till 2002. But the bid to host the Olympic Games was gained by Bejing, and the Olympics in Istanbul never came off. None the less, the Olympic facilities are in active use for international, local competitions and amateur sports.

Transport accessibility and urban infrastructure:

  • 5 minutes drive from Kucukcekmece Lke - Marmara Sea lagoon
  • Within a radius of 3 km - two hospitals
  • 5 minutes drive from TED International College
  • 3 minutes drive from the Olympic Complex with the Ataturk stadium
  • 2 minutes drive from E80 highway - the separate access to the complex
  • 5 minutes drive from Istanbul Canal (under construction)
Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 37 to 122.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2, 6 + 2. The area of apartments is from 96 to 308 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
