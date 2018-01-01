Residential complex Exodus Hill Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 120,000
1
About the complex
Exodus Hill Residence is surrounded by nature, in the most dynamically developing area of Alanya – in Mahmutlar. Exodus Hill is on par with the famous Azura Park complex and directly next to the very first complex in the Exodus – Exodus Residence Mahmutlar line. The residential complex Exodus Hill consists of two 12-story blocks and, in total, 144 apartments. Exodus Hill Residence is located just 1,800 meters from the sea and 30 kilometers from Alanya International Airport ( Gazipasha ). The Mahmutlar district – is one of the most popular areas of Alanya among foreigners, an active and dynamic life in which does not stop all year round. Start of construction: April 2021. End of construction: May 2022. Quiet place in the densely built-up Mahmutlar, Alanya. Sea view! Everything you need is within walking distance. An ideal location in Alanya for life and for rent. Such real estate in Mahmutlar will turn your understanding of an inexpensive apartment in a new building, because this is a complete comfort class.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes