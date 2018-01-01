  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 98,000
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence
About the complex

Exodus Garden Residence is located in Alanya – Avsallar district, near the most famous Injekum beach. Exodus Garden Residence consists of 2 residential blocks, 8 floors with a total of 86 apartments. There are 1 + 1 apartments of 50 sq.m. and 2 + 1 penthouses of 110 sq.m. Exodus Garden Residence is located just 1,500 meters from the famous Incheum Beach. Start of construction in February 2021 and will be completed in May 2022. The surroundings of this complex are delighted with the views. Surrounded by needles, near the best beach! Such real estate in Turkey was created by us for your real vacation by the sea, in solitude and tranquility. Surrounded by forest, a cozy and quiet place in the most promising area of Alanya! Local residents from all over the province come to rest here. The area is rapidly building up, and soon more social infrastructure facilities will appear here. Hurry to buy real estate in Alanya from a developer, the price of which is even more profitable than for secondary housing.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 98,000
